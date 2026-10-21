Johnson (ankle) had his six-game suspension lifted by the NFL on Tuesday, per the league's official transaction log.

Johnson will be eligible to sign with a new team and potentially play as soon as Week 7 after completing his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs. The 28-year-old reached an injury settlement with Tennessee in August after being placed on injured reserve while continuing to recover from offseason ankle surgery. It's unclear if the cornerback is back to full health, but if he is, his next stop will likely be with a team's practice squad.