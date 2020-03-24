Ndamukong Suh: Bucs future remains uncertain
Suh and the Buccaneers have mutual interest in his return, but the veteran defensive lineman has received interest from other teams in free agency, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Suh's first season in Tampa was a mixed bag, with the 33-year-old recording a career-low 2.5 sacks and also posting his lowest tackle total (41) since the 2012 campaign. Suh also notched two defensive touchdowns -- the only other scores of his career besides one he posted in his rookie 2010 campaign in Detroit -- and he also set a new high-water mark with four fumble recoveries. The veteran has been linked to both the 49ers and Cowboys, at minimum, but the Bucs apparently remain firmly in the running considering Suh's starting defensive tackle spot next to Vita Vea remains open.
