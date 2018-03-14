The Dolphins released Suh on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With no trade for the defensive tackle having been arranged, the Dolphins will part ways with Suh, who the team signed to a six-year, $114.38 million contract in March 2015. During his third season with Miami, the 31-year-old logged 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games. Suh will now look to cash in as a free agent once again, given that he's one of the top defensive-line talents on the market.