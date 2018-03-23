Ndamukong Suh: Down to four teams
Suh is weighing offers from the Titans, Rams, Saints and Jets, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.
Released by Miami last week, Suh is the top remaining player in free agency and figures to be paid accordingly. The Jets and Titans probably have the advantage in terms of financial flexibility, while the Rams and Saints can make strong pitches centered around the likelihood of playoff appearances. Suh has played in three postseason games, all losses, in eight NFL seasons.
