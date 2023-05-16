Suh is unlikely to sign with a team ahead of training camp, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

"I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I'll be ready." The 36-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in 2010 by the Lions and has played for five different teams during his first 13 NFL seasons. He's been to three Super Bowls over the past five seasons and should still be viewed as a luxury depth option for contending teams, despite appearing in just eight games for the Eagles in 2022.