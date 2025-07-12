Suh announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal social media accounts Saturday.

Suh, who last suited up for NFL action in Super Bowl LVII, is officially hanging up the cleats after 13 seasons. The 2010 first-round pick began his career with the Lions, and across his time in the NFL he also suited up for the Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers and Eagles. Suh wraps up his career with three first-team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl appearances, including one as a member of Tampa Bay's championship Super Bowl LV team.