Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday that re-signing Suh is "pretty much guaranteed to be off the table," Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Suh's price tag is likely too rich for a Rams team that's down to about $5 million in cap space after adding Clay Matthews, Eric Weddle and Blake Bortles in free agency in recent weeks, despite his underwhelming 2018 production while playing alongside Aaron Donald. While his speculated diminishment as a pass rusher may be on point, Suh is arguably the best player available in free agency at this juncture as he still profiles as an elite run defender. Durability is not a concern for the 32-year-old free agent who's never missed a start due to injuries in his nine-year professional career.