Ndamukong Suh: Offer rescinded from Jets
According to acting Jets owner Christopher Johnson, the team has rescinded their offer for Suh, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Johnson stated that the move "wasn't in keeping with our long-term plan" but didn't offer any other clarification. With the Jets out of the running, Suh is now weighing offers from the Titans, Rams and Saints. The five-time Pro-Bowler is the biggest name remaining in free agency.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...