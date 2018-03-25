According to acting Jets owner Christopher Johnson, the team has rescinded their offer for Suh, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Johnson stated that the move "wasn't in keeping with our long-term plan" but didn't offer any other clarification. With the Jets out of the running, Suh is now weighing offers from the Titans, Rams and Saints. The five-time Pro-Bowler is the biggest name remaining in free agency.