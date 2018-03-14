Ndamukong Suh: Set to become a free agent
The Dolphins will release Suh, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With no trade for the defensive tackle having been arranged, the Dolphins will part ways with their 2015 free-agent splash. In 2017, his third season with Miami, the 31-year-old logged 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Suh will now look to cash in on free agency once again, given that he's one of the top defensive talents slated to be available.
