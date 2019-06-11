Neal Sterling: Let go by Jets
Sterling (undisclosed) was released by the Jets on Tuesday, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Sterling was held out of practice last week due to an undisclosed injury, and it appears to have cost him a roster spot. Sterling signed with the Jets back in March but will now be back on the open market.
