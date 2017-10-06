Play

The Jets opted to waive Sterling on Thursday, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.

Sterling, a Monmouth product, recorded one catch for eight years in three games with the team. The decision to release him could be a precursor to Jalin Marshall being reinstated to the 53-man roster. Sterling could potentially revert to the team's practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

