NFL Media announced Tuesday that Agholor has joined the organization as an analyst.

Though Agholor never officially announced his retirement from professional football, he hasn't played since the 2024 season, and his decision to begin a media career suggests that his playing days are over. A first-round draft pick out of USC in 2015, Agholor played 10 seasons in the league and compiled 389 receptions for 4,858 yards and 37 touchdowns across stops with the Eagles, Raiders, Patriots and Ravens. He claimed his lone Super Bowl title during the 2017 season with Philadelphia.