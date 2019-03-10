The Lions released Lawson on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawson was due a $1.2 million roster bonus next week and close to $5 million in salary during the 2019 season. He made 53 tackles and five pass breakups in 15 games for the Lions last season. The Lions freed up cap space, but after Darius Slay, there aren't any established cornerbacks under contract with the team heading into next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories