Lawson will meet with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Lions let Lawson go last week in order to avoid giving him a roster bonus. He spent his first five seasons in Detroit. The 27-year-old appeared in 15 games last season, starting 14 of them, and recorded 43 tackles (33 solo), one sack, and five passes defended. Oakland's secondary is relatively thin, so he could potentially carve out a role for himself there should he ultimately sign.

