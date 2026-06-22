Dave Richard's 2026 new offensive play-caller rankings: Coaches who will change the Fantasy Football landscape

Every season we see new offensive coordinators and NFL play-callers make a massive impact on the Fantasy Football landscape. In 2025, Fantasy managers who invested in Ben Johnson's Bears and Liam Coen's Jaguars were laughing all the way to the bank -- or more aptly put -- their Fantasy Football postseason and in some cases Championship games.
Dave Richard took a look at every single new play-caller for the 2026 season and ranked them from most likely to improve an NFL team's Fantasy outlook to least likely. Below, you'll find those teams ranked, in order, with links to each team's breakdown. Dave dives into the new play-caller's play-calling tendencies, which Fantasy Football players will be impacted the most and everything to know about the new men with the play sheets ready to rock the 2026 season.
1. Lions play-caller Drew Petzing
2. Chargers play-caller Mike McDaniel
3. Raiders play-caller Klint Kubiak
4. Cardinals play-caller Mike Lafleur
5. Ravens play-caller Declan Doyle
6. Eagles play-caller Sean Mannion
7. Titans play-caller Brian Daboll
8. Broncos play-caller Davis Webb
9. Commanders play-caller David Blough
10. Brown play-callers Todd Monken
11. Seahawks play-caller Brian Fleury
12. Packers play-caller Mike McCarthy
13. Giants play-caller Matt Nagy
14. Buccaneers play-caller Zac Robinson
15. Dolphins play-caller Bobby Slowik
16. Jets play-caller Frank Reich
17. Falcons play-caller Tommy Rees