LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

New York Giants

The biggest story for the Giants this season is what happens at quarterback, and the team could be looking to replace Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Brian Daboll said he loves "evaluating quarterbacks" and "meeting with the quarterbacks," but he wouldn't say what he or general manager Joe Schoen have planned yet.

"We're going to try to draft the best player that we can draft at six or higher or lower," Daboll said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done. With that draft process, I think Joe handles that process excellent. It's a collaboration, and there are position coaches going out to see workouts and coordinators going out. There's a lot of give-and-take. I have all the confidence in the world in Joe and his staff and the decision we make, we all lock arms. Whoever that guy is, that's our guy."

The Giants could always opt to keep Jones as the unquestioned starter and draft a wide receiver (Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers) at No. 6. Daboll defended Jones' play from last season when he struggled before suffering a torn ACL in Week 5.

"None of us did well enough last year, and that starts with me," Daboll said. "It's all about starting over and having an entire new team, new coaching staff, new support staff, and getting ready and building a foundation for the 2024 season."

Jones would only be worth drafting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick if he remained the starter for the Giants this season. We also have to monitor his health if he's ready for training camp.