Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season marks the first in which teams are on byes. Four teams are off this week, so the NFL DFS player pool is a little shallower than it has been the first five weeks of the season. Couple that with the rash of injuries that took place last week, and NFL DFS lineups won't be quite as stacked as before. Players like Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Clyde Edwards-Helaire all exited their games, forcing daily Fantasy football owners to look at other options for Week 6.

Should you take a flyer on Giants RB Devontae Booker as one of your NFL DFS picks considering Barkley's (ankle) status? Or could Chiefs running back Darrel Williams shine in Edwards-Helaire's (knee) absence against Washington? Those wanting a leg up when formulating their NFL DFS strategy should heed the advice of someone who knows how to navigate bye weeks and injuries. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 6, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($8,500 DraftKings, $8,700 FanDuel). The speedster is having another All-Pro-worthy year as he ranks second in receptions (37), fourth in receiving yards (516) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (four).

Hill and the Chiefs have a good chance at getting back to their winning ways against Washington's 31st ranked defense. Only five teams have allowed more passing yards than Washington and only one has allowed more passing touchdowns. Washington allowed 157 yards and three touchdowns to the Saints' Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris last week and neither of those receivers are anywhere near the caliber of Hill. It's easy to see why McClure is extremely high on Hill for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back D'Andre Swift ($6,300 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel), who is coming off a game with 51 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Swift is splitting carries with Jamaal Williams but is still averaging nearly 40 yards per game on the ground to go along with two scores. Swift makes his biggest impact in the passing game, as he leads all running backs in receptions (29) while ranking second in receiving yards (252). That makes him one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 as the Lions take on a Bengals squad that was just victimized by opposing running backs in Week 5. Cincinnati allowed Aaron Jones to rush for over 100 yards while also allowing AJ Dillon to pile up 79 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown.

