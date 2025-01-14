The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so it's no surprise that the 2025 NFL Divisional Round schedule features eight of the best on the planet. The second week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs includes Chiefs vs. Texans and Lions vs. Commanders on Saturday, followed by Eagles vs. Rams and Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday. The embarrassment of riches at quarterback will lead to some difficult decisions as you set your playoff Fantasy football picks. You can enjoy all the elite quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Jayden Daniels with NFL same-game parlays and by choosing NFL player props traditionally or on sites like PrizePicks. Having a reliable set of live-updated Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and statistical projections can even help give you an edge. Before setting your NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups or betting any player props on sites like PrizePicks, be sure to check out the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Divisional Round NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

How to bet on NFL games

Here are several sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football QB projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football quarterback to be Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. If the oddsmakers are to be believed, Jackson will fall just short of Josh Allen in his pursuit of a second NFL MVP award and third overall, but this has still been the best statistical season of his career. He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt (all career-highs) and also rushed for 915 yards, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 900.

Jackson only needed to throw the ball 18 times in a dominant 35-10 win over the Bills earlier this season but he still accounted for three total touchdowns and he's had at least two passing touchdowns in seven consecutive games. The model projects Jackson leads all quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring with an average of 26.422 points. It predicts that he throws for 220 yards and 1.88 touchdowns on average while also rushing for 56 yards and 0.21 touchdowns. See more top QBs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football RB projections

Another 2025 NFL Divisional Round projection from the model, the top Fantasy football running back is Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions. The Lions (-9.5) will face the Commanders on Saturday and Washington gave up the third-most rushing yards in the NFL this season while ranking 28th in the league in yards allowed per carry (4.8). Meanwhile, Gibbs piled up 1,929 scrimmage yards and scored 20 touchdowns during his second season.

Since David Montgomery left the lineup with a knee injury late in the season, Gibbs has piled up 487 scrimmage yards and scored six touchdowns. Now he's had a week to rest up/prepare and the model is projecting that Gibbs accounts for a league-high 25.13 Fantasy points on average in PPR leagues. It predicts that he produces 137 scrimmage yards and 1.28 touchdowns on average. See more top RBs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football WR projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model also projects the top Fantasy football wide receiver will be Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. For the second season in a row, St. Brown is first-team NFL All-Pro after catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former fourth-round pick scored in eight consecutive games at one point during the season and he's scored in three of four games entering this weekend.

In three postseason games last year (his first time playing in the NFL playoffs), St. Brown caught 22 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. He expects to be similarly involved in his 2025 postseason debut against a Commanders squad that he busted up for nine catches, 116 yards and two touchdowns in his only meeting with them in 2022. The model predicts that St. Brown averages 6.5 catches for 78 yards and 0.73 touchdowns to finish with 18.87 points in PPR leagues on average and lead all wide receivers. See more top WRs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football TE projections

Included in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round projections from the model, the top Fantasy football tight end is predicted to be Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Playing in the NFL's most diversified offense, LaPorta saw his target rate decline from 2023 to 2024 but he was still one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL on a per-touch basis. On 83 targets, he caught 60 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Despite ranking 26th in the NFL in target rate, he ranked ninth in the league in PPR points per target (2.10) and he reached double-digits in DraftKings scoring each of the last six weeks of the season. Now the model is projecting that he accounts for a league-high 11.95 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that he catches 3.9 passes for 48 yards and 0.52 touchdowns on average. See more top TEs here.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football D/ST projections

For NFL Divisional Round 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football D/ST to be the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll host the Houston Texans in the first matchup of NFL Divisional Round 2025 on Saturday and will look to take advantage of a disastrous Houston offensive line. The Texans gave up a staggering 54 sacks on the season and C.J. Stroud took a major step in terms of ball security (12 interceptions and seven fumbles).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense and ninth in total defense during the regular season. Kansas City also forced three turnovers in the final three games where it played its starters. The model is projecting that the Chiefs account for a league-high 10.5 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that they average 3.21 sacks, 0.67 interceptions and 0.54 fumble recovers with 0.11 defensive touchdowns while only allowing 17 points. See more top D/ST here.

How to get NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections



Now that you know who the top player at each position is and their projected stats, you'll want to see the full NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at wide receiver, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings and projections.

So who should you target for your playoff Fantasy football leagues, DFS, SGPs and on PrizePicks, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to a winning week? Visit SportsLine now to get NFL Divisional Round Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.