NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Can Marquise Brown go 'Hollywood' for Fantasy players?

The Ravens pick of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in Round 1 of the NFL draft makes perfect sense for their team. Sadly, it's not going to help him become a Fantasy lineup staple anytime soon.

Brown fits in the mold of T.Y. Hilton and DeSean Jackson — a diminutive speedster who can make plays deep, break into the open field, and not get caught on short routes. He won't win many 50-50 balls and isn't a massive red-zone threat, but he's a speed demon who can line up everywhere and make defensive backs look silly.

So why is his fit in Baltimore a bad thing for Fantasy? One: Brown will catch passes from Lamar Jackson, who had a 58.2 completion rate as a rookie including 38.5 percent on his deep throws (lower than Blake Bortles and Case Keenum). Two: The Ravens have admitted to being a run-focused offense, so the targets heading Brown's way won't be as plentiful as we had hoped if he landed elsewhere. Finally, Brown's threatening speed will force defensive backs to respect the pass, meaning that Brown might have more impact on the Ravens' run game being successful than his own.

58 catches, 807 yards, five touchdowns Heath Cummings' 2019 projection

Did I mention he's coming back from a broken foot?

I like Brown a lot coming out of Oklahoma and believe he has Pro Bowl potential. I don't believe he will get there with Jackson as his quarterback.

I suppose he's worth a very late pick on Draft Day in seasonal leagues, both non-PPR and PPR, but it should be done with almost no major expectations. He'll move into the middle-to-late rounds in long-term formats, but not any higher than, say, 100th overall. Be patient if you draft him.

Brown will slide a bit in rookie-only dynasty drafts too, but not past eighth overall.