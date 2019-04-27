NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Day 2 running back takeaways starting with Miles Sanders
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.
Here are our outlooks on the short- and long-term prospects of the running backs taken in Rounds 2 and 3 in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Eagles draft Miles Sanders in Round 2, No. 53 overall
The guy behind Saquon Barkley for two years at Penn State, Miles Sanders has a chance to evolve into a three-down running back for the Eagles, but not right off the bat. Instead, he'll share with Jordan Howard -- not that it should scare you from taking him. Sanders has a nice combination of lower-body strength and good speed, but his best asset is his very good lateral quickness to make cuts and create room to run.
639 rush yards, 35 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 6 total TDsHeath Cummings' 2019 projection
He can stop on a dime and burst past defenders for additional yards. He also has good, underrated (and under-utilized) hands that, combined with an improvement in route-running technique, can push him into a bigger role. He needs volume for his Fantasy stock to skyrocket, but for now the fit with the Eagles is very good.
Expect him to get taken just a couple of rounds after Howard -- could be a deal where Howard goes in Round 5 and Sanders gets snapped up in Round 7. He'll also be a top-eight pick in rookie-only drafts (potentially a top-five pick) and a middle- to late-round pick in dynasty/keeper leagues.
In case you're looking for Round 1 reactions ...
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...