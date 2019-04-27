NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Day 2 running back takeaways starting with Miles Sanders

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

Here are our outlooks on the short- and long-term prospects of the running backs taken in Rounds 2 and 3 in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Eagles draft Miles Sanders in Round 2, No. 53 overall

The guy behind Saquon Barkley for two years at Penn State, Miles Sanders has a chance to evolve into a three-down running back for the Eagles, but not right off the bat. Instead, he'll share with Jordan Howard -- not that it should scare you from taking him. Sanders has a nice combination of lower-body strength and good speed, but his best asset is his very good lateral quickness to make cuts and create room to run.

639 rush yards, 35 receptions, 297 receiving yards, 6 total TDs Heath Cummings' 2019 projection

He can stop on a dime and burst past defenders for additional yards. He also has good, underrated (and under-utilized) hands that, combined with an improvement in route-running technique, can push him into a bigger role. He needs volume for his Fantasy stock to skyrocket, but for now the fit with the Eagles is very good.

Expect him to get taken just a couple of rounds after Howard -- could be a deal where Howard goes in Round 5 and Sanders gets snapped up in Round 7. He'll also be a top-eight pick in rookie-only drafts (potentially a top-five pick) and a middle- to late-round pick in dynasty/keeper leagues.

In case you're looking for Round 1 reactions ...

Josh Jacobs: This is a Day-1 Fantasy stud!