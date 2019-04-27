NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Day 2 tight end takeaways starting with Irv Smith Jr.

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

Here are our outlooks on the short- and long-term prospects of the tight ends taken in Rounds 2 and 3 in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Vikings take Irv Smith Jr. in Round 2, No. 50 overall

25 catches, 275 yards, 2 touchdowns Heath Cummings' 2019 projection

Smith passes the eye-ball test with a wide, strong body (6-foot-2, 242 pounds). He also has quality hands but leaves a little to be desired otherwise.

I thought he was a little too inconsistent in his separation and his route running, and for a dude as big as this, he's not a tackle-breaker. The good news is that he's got a year to brush up on all of these things since he'll be the understudy to Kyle Rudolph in 2019 and then replace him in 2020 when Rudolph's contract expires.

Fantasy owners are going to have to be patient, but it's for the best because I don't think he's ready to contribute in a big way so soon. He'll go undrafted in seasonal leagues and fill in as a late-round pick in long-term keeper formats.

He'll also be a top-15 pick in rookie-only drafts.

The Bengals draft Drew Sample in Round 2, No. 52 overall

If you get points for great blocking in your Fantasy league Drew Sample may be a 2019 sleeper. He's NFL-ready as a blocker right now but it's unknown how much of an impact he'll have in the passing game. He only caught 25 passes for 252 yards in his senior year at Washington.

Andy Dalton has targeted tight ends heavily in the past, but Sample will be well down the depth chart when it comes to pass-catching options in Cincinnati. He can be ignored in re-draft and any rookie draft with fewer than four rounds.

In case you're looking for Round 1 reactions ...

T.J. Hockenson: Instant impact coming for the Lions rookie tight end?

Noah Fant: Be patient with the Broncos newest pass-catcher