NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Day 2 wide receiver takeaways starting with Deebo Samuel
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide receivers taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
Here are our outlooks on the short- and long-term prospects of the wide receivers taken in Rounds 2 and 3 in the 2019 NFL Draft.
49ers take Deebo Samuel in Round 2, No. 36 overall
51 catches, 669 yards, 5 touchdownsHeath Cummings' 2019 projection
Samuel is a nice pick for the 49ers. He has a thick upper body with strong legs that help him accelerate and perform as a solid route-runner. He lined up everywhere and his specialty seemed to be going over the middle. Maybe he lands a slot role and pushes Dante Pettis to the outside. Maybe they'll rotate and keep defenses guessing.
Moreover, Samuel's a physical receiver who can pick up yards after the catch and help block in the run game. He can also return kicks and play on special teams as a gunner. I wouldn't expect Fantasy managers to rush into drafting him right away but he'll pick up value as a Round 2 pick in rookie-only drafts.
