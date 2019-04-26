NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Day 2 wide receiver takeaways starting with Deebo Samuel

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

Here are our outlooks on the short- and long-term prospects of the wide receivers taken in Rounds 2 and 3 in the 2019 NFL Draft.

49ers take Deebo Samuel in Round 2, No. 36 overall

51 catches, 669 yards, 5 touchdowns Heath Cummings' 2019 projection

Samuel is a nice pick for the 49ers. He has a thick upper body with strong legs that help him accelerate and perform as a solid route-runner. He lined up everywhere and his specialty seemed to be going over the middle. Maybe he lands a slot role and pushes Dante Pettis to the outside. Maybe they'll rotate and keep defenses guessing.

Moreover, Samuel's a physical receiver who can pick up yards after the catch and help block in the run game. He can also return kicks and play on special teams as a gunner. I wouldn't expect Fantasy managers to rush into drafting him right away but he'll pick up value as a Round 2 pick in rookie-only drafts.

