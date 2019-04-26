NFL Draft Instant Reaction: Fantasy expectations low for Daniel Jones

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

With Kyler Murray off the board first overall, the biggest domino at the QB position has fallen. We'll pick up the rest of the first-round passers right here, starting with Duke's Daniel Jones, who joins the Giants as Eli Manning's (eventual) successor:

Giants take Daniel Jones No. 6 overall

NFL scouts love Jones for his traits and skill-set, not for the numbers he produced at Duke. Jones' stats were terrible, partially because his O-line couldn't block well for him and because his receivers had easy drops every game. While he had flashes of thriving while on the move or under duress, he also had plenty of tipped passes, hurried throws and overall bad decisions. Truth is, his arm strength is just solid. His accuracy in clean pockets is typically good thanks in part to very good, well-coached footwork in the pocket and mobility out of it. He seems to have the intelligence for the position, which adds to his appeal, but he can't be called NFL-ready. The Giants will use Eli Manning as their starter in 2019 before handing over the keys to Jones in 2020. No one will draft him in seasonal leagues; he'll be a very late pick in long-term keeper and dynasty start-ups and probably won't get taken until Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.

Heath Cummings' projection: Not projected to play in 2019