Arch Manning. Dante Moore. Trinidad Chambliss. Darian Mensah. Brendan Sorsby. C.J. Carr. Gunner Stockton. Julian Sayin. LaNorris Sellers. Sam Leavitt.

None of those guys are in the 2026 NFL Draft. We're gonna have to wait a year (or more) for them to be eligible for our Fantasy Football teams.

The 2026 NFL Draft class is a little weak. Not 2022 NFL Draft class weak, but definitely weaker than the 2023, 2024, and 2025 groups.

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is pretty close to and NFL-ready quarterback, and fellow prospect Ty Simpson has many traits coaches love. But after them, it's a collection of guys who have some good traits but ultimately aren't viewed as potential franchise quarterbacks.

What's the domino effect? You've already seen it in free agency: Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Shedeur Sanders, Malik Willis, and Jacoby Brissett still have starting jobs to begin the year. Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, and Aaron Rodgers might as well. That's 25% of the NFL's starting quarterback jobs.

The combination of a trickle of quarterback rookies and the lack of development from non-Round 1 throwers has forced teams to settle at that position, and it's also led to a drop-off in receiving production affected by average-or-worse passing games. Last year, there were 57 times a wide receiver or a tight end had 15-plus Fantasy points by one of the above eight throwers -- 35 if you take out the Arizona QBs. That's not a lot and a sign of inferior passing impacting Fantasy Football.

Don't expect a rescue cavalry to charge into the league and save us from this. We're going to have to deal with more weak passing numbers from most of the teams these guys are on. Even the Raiders intend to have Cousins begin 2026 as the starter and bring Mendoza along slowly -- smart for them, potentially awful for us.

A weak quarterback draft class deserves a unique preview. I wrote the player profiles for both Mendoza and Simpson for CBS Sports, and encourage you to read both if you're in a Dynasty league. Let's glance past them and focus instead on what Mendoza's arrival in Las Vegas means, and which team would give Simpson the best chance to shine.

Mendoza in Las Vegas

Mendoza isn't as clean a prospect as Joe Burrow or Andrew Luck were when they were taken No. 1 overall, but he's not too far off. As you'll read in his prospect profile, he's incredibly accurate when he's not pressured, with good arm strength and the heart and toughness you crave from a quarterback. Of course, like most QBs, when he is pressured, he will throw with some inconsistencies, but it doesn't mean he can't make plays. It's smart of the Raiders to add Kirk Cousins, whom Mendoza compares to, allowing the franchise to take their time with their prized top pick.

One thing I noticed about Mendoza was that he was never, ever afraid to throw to any of his receivers when it was clear they'd draw a one-on-one matchup. I don't know how often Brock Bowers will be covered one-on-one, but Klint Kubiak did a great job scheming Jaxon Smith-Njigba into one-on-one matchups in Seattle last year and could conceivably do the same with Bowers in Las Vegas.

Mendoza threw to his running backs on 6.9% of his dropbacks last year at Indiana, and 9.5% over the course of his college career. Under Kubiak in Seattle last year, Sam Darnold threw to his running backs on 13.5% of his dropbacks. Prior quarterbacks with Kubiak calling plays had much higher rates -- Derek Carr was at 26.3% in 2024, and Cousins was at 19.4% in 2021, each of whom had a great pass-catching running back and O-line issues that necessitated getting the ball out quickly. Vegas' front five should be substantially better entering 2026, but it's a stretch to say they'll be a top-10 unit. That factor, along with the lack of brand-name talent at wide receiver in Las Vegas, gives me enough faith that Ashton Jeanty will stay very involved in the passing game and won't be overlooked because of quarterback tendencies. By the way, Cousins threw to his running backs in Atlanta at a 25.1% clip last season.

Mendoza will have to show improvement in handling himself when defenses pressure him, and the Raiders will have to add talent around him. In time, both should happen and thus catapult him into the top-12 conversation in Fantasy. The problem is that by the time he gets there, most or all of the aforementioned college quarterbacks will be in the league, and some figure to have way more upside for Fantasy than Mendoza. It's why I wouldn't race to draft him in a Dynasty format unless you're desperate for quarterback help. Redraft leagues won't see Mendoza taken in 2026.

The many paths for Ty Simpson

Simpson is the second-best quarterback in the class. He may actually be better than Mendoza in a couple of ways: His processing post-snap seems better, and his arm power is demonstrably better. He might be a little more of a risk-taker, too, though that isn't necessarily a positive. Ultimately, it's Simpson's limited body of work and injury track record that keeps him well behind Mendoza in the prospect pecking order.

But NFL teams are quarterback-needy, and a few may not want to wait until next year to draft one when they can take Simpson and potentially compete this year. Teams might look back at what the Saints did with Tyler Shough and figure they could do the same thing with Simpson -- who feels like a better prospect than Shough was.

Here's how I'd rank Simpson's prospective teams for long-term Fantasy purposes:

1. L.A. Rams: We'd love any quarterback paired with Sean McVay, but Simpson's football intelligence and good accuracy could be differentiators here. He would have to wait until Matthew Stafford is done playing football, which might be after 2026, given how his current contract is structured.

2. Arizona: New coaching staff rooted in West Coast concepts could pair the smart Simpson with one of the league's larger receiving corps. The souped-up scheme wouldn't be a stretch for Simpson to learn, and the offensive line could be mildly improved from last year.

3. Pittsburgh: Draft week is here, and Aaron Rodgers still hasn't committed to playing for the Steelers in 2026. Even if Rodgers comes back, the Steelers need a long-term solution. New coach Mike McCarthy might see a little bit of Dak Prescott in Simpson and would be able to build the roster up a little before putting Simpson on the field in 2027.

4. Cleveland: Simpson would be a definite upgrade over who they have now, and Todd Monken might love the idea of using the rookie in his bombs-away style of offense. The offensive line could be problematic, but not as problematic as the receivers he'd throw at. It would be surprising if the Browns took a quarterback, given the capital spent on the position last year and with Deshaun Watson potentially resurfacing.

5. N.Y. Jets: Their offensive line might be the best for Simpson to slide behind among these teams, but the receiving corps is worrisome once you get past Garrett Wilson. This year's coaching staff might not be next year's coaching staff if they don't win, which would mean Simpson would potentially learn one offense in 2026 and another in 2027. And, a new coaching staff might not want Simpson in 2027, especially if they have an early Round 1 pick.

Surprise team - Tampa Bay: We didn't think the Bucs needed a receiver in 2025, but they took one in Round 1 anyway. Could they do the same with Baker Mayfield entering the last year of his contract? It feels like a long shot -- Mayfield is 31 years old, and quarterbacks tend to play into their late 30s these days -- but the Bucs have surprised us before.

Are there any other quarterbacks?!

Dynasty league managers shouldn't hold their breath for anyone else in the class to become a major factor, particularly since so many promising quarterbacks will enter the league between 2027 and 2028 and push those from the 2026 class down the depth chart.

But there are some interesting quarterbacks who might -- might -- become interesting Fantasy options someday.

1. Taylen Green, Arkansas: More athlete than quarterback, there's a sense that if Green doesn't hack it as a thrower, he could be converted to a pass-catcher. We've seen it before with Terrelle Pryor and Logan Thomas ... not exactly household names, but maybe Green converts sooner than they did and gives more than one good year for Fantasy.

2. Cole Payton, North Dakota State: Strong-armed lefty who can hit the far side of the field and use his mobility to his advantage, but pass rush pressure could be an issue, and he played FCS competition in college. A team without a pressing quarterback need might take him as a project pick. Maybe that helps him find the field someday.

3. Drew Allar, Penn State: Was a stud coming out of high school, but dealt with bouts of inaccuracy and injuries throughout his college career. He has the size, release, and arm strength you look for, plus he can run. If a coach thinks he can "fix" him, then he'll have a chance to stick in the league as a backup with potential to keep a gig when a starting moment arises.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: Son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. Definitely has the brain for the position as well as the mechanics and accuracy, but he's undersized, has struggled with pass rush pressure, might hold the ball too long, and/or stare down targets too long, and is more statuesque than mobile. Unquestionably will be in the league for at least four years, if not 10, but it would take a special circumstance for him to be a regular NFL starter for a majority of them.