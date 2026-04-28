NFL Draft winners: Quarterbacks gain weapons as key skill players see boosted Fantasy outlooks
New weapons and clearer roles reshape Fantasy expectations
Now that the NFL Draft is over, it's time for what you've all been waiting for -- the winners and losers. And we all might feel like losers since this rookie class isn't great for Fantasy managers. But there are still a few gems.
We all want to know which players or teams got better from a Fantasy perspective with the addition of the rookie class. Conversely, who got worse and will see their Fantasy value decline. It's a fun exercise, and we now have a good idea of what these teams will look like for the upcoming campaign. But it's not finished yet.
Offseason workouts and training camp, along with a few transactions still to come (see A.J. Brown, for example), will finalize our Fantasy outlook for this season. That said, a lot has changed now that the NFL Draft is done.
Here are the winners. And you can see the losers here.
1. Several quarterbacks got new weapons
There were five receivers drafted in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, three in Round 2, and nine in Round 3. And several of these receivers will help their quarterbacks improve in 2026.
The biggest boost happened for some lesser Fantasy options in Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Geno Smith. Shough added receiver Jordyn Tyson in Round 1, tight end Oscar Delp in Round 3 and receiver Bryce Lance in Round 3, and all three should make an impact in 2026. I don't view Shough as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season, but he is worth a late-round flier as a high-end backup in one-quarterback leagues.
Ward got a new No. 1 receiver in Carnell Tate, who should make an immediate impact, and he'll form a nice duo with Wan'Dale Robinson. Ward is also worth a late-round flier as a backup in one-quarterback leagues.
Sanders and Smith won't get drafted in one-quarterback leagues, and Sanders has to prove he's better than Deshaun Watson as the starter in Cleveland. But both improved following the NFL Draft. Sanders got improved weapons with receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and the Browns also helped their offensive line with the additions of Spencer Fano and Austin Barber. And Smith got Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr., who were both selected in Round 1.
Along with those guys, some minor winners were Malik Willis and Jalen Hurts. Willis didn't get any prominent rookie weapons, but the Dolphins did add two third-round receivers in Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, which should help their barren receiving corps. And Hurts, who is expected to lose A.J. Brown via trade in June, got a great replacement option in Makai Lemon in Round 1. Tight end Eli Stowers in Round 2 was also a solid selection.
2. Congrats, you avoided Jeremiyah Love
Prior to the NFL Draft, we were worried that Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would end up in Tennessee, the Giants or Washington. That didn't happen since he went to Arizona, which is a huge win for the guys in those backfields.
Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears got competition from fifth-round rookie Nicholas Singleton, but I still like Pollard as a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 5. And Washington added sixth-round running back Kaytron Allen, who could be a threat to Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. For now, I like Croskey-Merritt and White as high-end flex options worth drafting with mid-round picks.
As for the Giants, Cam Skattebo (ankle) could be great as long as he's healthy for Week 1. He'll share touches with Tyrone Tracy Jr., but the Giants not adding a running back this offseason is great for Skattebo, who is worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues.
3. Other running back winners
Two backfields that I thought would get competition did not in Jacksonville and Carolina, which is great for the players there. As of now, Chuba Hubbard could be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 5.
We'll see what happens with Jonathon Brooks (knee), who missed all of 2025 with his second ACL tear. But even if Brooks is ready for training camp, he will likely be a handcuff to Hubbard, who will hopefully rediscover his 2024 form.
In Jacksonville, Travis Etienne is gone, which should allow Bhayshul Tuten a big opportunity in his sophomore campaign. He will compete with Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has a history with coach Liam Coen when both were in Kentucky, but I like Tuten as the best running back for the Jaguars this season. Tuten is worth drafting in Round 6.
4. Hold the Lemon
The Rams surprised a lot of people by passing on Lemon at No. 13 overall in Round 1 and drafting quarterback Ty Simpson instead. That ended up being great news for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
If Lemon had ended up in Los Angeles, it wouldn't have impacted Nacua much, but he might have dropped a spot or two in Round 1. Adams would have gone from a No. 2 Fantasy receiver to borderline No. 3 territory, but now Adams will remain a potential Round 4 selection in all leagues.
The Colts added Deion Burks in Round 7, but their receiving corps is thin after trading Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh this offseason. For now, it's great news for Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. I would draft Pierce in Round 6 in the majority of leagues, and Downs is worth selecting in Round 8.
The Raiders had the chance to draft Denzel Boston in Round 2, which would have upgraded their receiving corps, but Las Vegas opted for cornerback Treydan Stukes instead at No. 38 overall. For now, their top three pass catchers are Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech, and all three have sleeper appeal heading into the season.
5. Round 3 receivers get good landing spots
Three receivers in Round 3 ended up in good landing spots with teams that need help at the position, including Antonio Williams in Washington, Zachariah Branch in Atlanta and Douglas in Miami. All three are worth late-round fliers in redraft leagues.
Williams could be the starter opposite Terry McLaurin since the rest of the receiving corps for the Commanders is unimpressive with Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson. There's plenty of upside here for Williams if he earns a big role early in the season, and he could end up being a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.
The Falcons moved on from Darnell Mooney this offseason, and Branch could be the replacement as the starter opposite Drake London. Most likely, we'll see Branch line up in the slot, and he's a small receiver at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds. But after London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, all Branch has to do is prove he deserves more targets than Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson. That shouldn't be hard to do, and Branch is explosive with the ball in his hands. He has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year.
Douglas could be the surprise of the group, and long-term, I like Bell better for the Dolphins. But Miami's receiving corps is awful on paper with Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell as the top three receivers prior to the NFL Draft. Enter Douglas, who could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Willis this season.