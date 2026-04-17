As far as Fantasy Football goes, the deepest position in the 2026 NFL Draft is wide receiver. There isn't a stud at the top like Jeremiyah Love is for running backs or Fernando Mendoza is for quarterbacks, but there are plenty of wideouts who fall into the range of "should at least be good, might wind up being amazing."

That's a little different than last year, when we knew Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka had a chance to be big-time contributors, and they were -- Egbuka toward the beginning of the season, McMillan flashing in the middle and closer to the end.

We also thought Travis Hunter was going to be a major factor, that Luther Burden III would contribute in a slew of ways, and that Matthew Golden might finally be the breakthrough receiver we've wished for out of Green Bay. Injuries hampered two of those prospects; the Packers not really changing their style torpedoed the third.

That cheery reminder brings up an important point: How a receiver blends in with his new team is far more important than how he was utilized in college. How many times have we seen wideouts like Puka Nacua go from under the radar to effective target reaper? Plenty, and it especially happens when good coaches -- and good quarterbacks -- are involved.

This is your (extensive) introduction to the top wideouts in the 2026 class, ranked in order of how I ranked them before the draft. ......

1. Makai Lemon, USC

5-11 1/8, 192 lbs., 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash

Stats: 108 targets, 79 catches, 1156 yards (14.6 yards per catch), and 9 touchdowns

Strengths: Tough with good speed and great hands (three drops over 175 targets in his past two seasons). A zone-defense crusher with know-how of defensive coverages and very good lateral agility and route-running chops. Phenomenal ball tracking skills. Plays bigger than he is.

Concerns: Small hands (8 3/4-inches) don't correlate well. Struggled with press and contact at times. His top gear won't pull him away from above-average NFL cornerbacks.

Best advanced stats: Led the top-six prospects in the class in yards per route run (3.22) and explosive catch rate (28.7%). Both were also top-six among ALL qualifying FBS wide receivers (60 or more targets).

Worst advanced stat: Even though he was responsible for nine red-zone touchdowns in 2025, he had the lowest target per route run rate in the red zone among the top-six prospects (23.6%).

Best-case scenario: Lands in an offense that lines him up everywhere and pairs him with a larger perimeter receiver and a solid-or-better run game, giving him ample opportunities to exploit single coverage.

2. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

6-2 1/4, 192 lbs., 4.53 speed in the 40-yard dash

Stats: 66 targets, 51 catches, 875 yards (17.2 yards per catch), and 9 touchdowns

Strengths: Catches everything thanks to his long arms, big hands, terrific concentration, and tracking. Zero drops in 2025. Smooth, skillful mover with good acceleration, change-of-direction, and speed. Had a knack for knowing the perfect time to peel off a defender's coverage and locate the ball. Excellent body control. Mature.

Concerns: Lean build. Wasn't always sudden, especially on horizontal-breaking routes. Wasn't very physical. Still has routes to master. Not ready as a blocker. Didn't dominate at Ohio State in part because other receivers earned targets ahead of him. Lower-body injury in 2025 seemed to have impacted his final few games.

Best advanced stats: Led the top-six prospects in the class in catch rate (77.3%), second in the class in yards per route run (3.17)

Worst advanced stat: In five games against top-25 teams last year, Tate had three touchdowns and averaged a 64.3% catch rate, 14.1 yards per catch, and 50.8 yards per game. In his other six games, Tate had six touchdowns and averaged an 86.8% catch rate, 18.8 yards per catch, and 103.5 yards per game.

Best-case scenario: Primarily plays outside receiver and is asked to win on gotta-have-it downs. Works frequently in the intermediate parts of the field. Spends his rookie year in a No. 2 receiver role across from an older veteran as the No. 1, then inherits the No. 1 job in 2027.

3. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

6-2 1/8, 203 pounds, did not run the 40-yard dash (injury)

Stats: 97 targets, 61 catches, 711 yards (11.7 yards per catch), and 8 touchdowns

Strengths: Sudden, shifty, twitchy. Good size, loose body. Very good route runner with excellent variety and double-moves. Can cut on a dime, juke defenders out of their cleats, and leap high to make the catch. Very good balance. Improved his catch rate in 2025.

Concerns: Significant injury history -- torn left ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022, fractured collarbone in 2024, hamstring strain in 2025. Shifty, but didn't consistently blow past college cornerbacks solely with speed. Didn't fear contact but wasn't physical and was generally a non-factor after first contact. Took a big step back in contested catches in 2025 (43.8% versus 66.7% in 2024).

Best advanced stats: Improved his drop rate from 6.2% in 2024 to 1.0% in 2025. Led the top-six prospects in target per route run rate (34.8%).

Worst advanced stats: Only one of Tyson's 61 catches in 2025 included 10-plus yards after first contact (and it was against FCS school Northern Arizona). Only three of Tyson's 75 catches in 2024 went 10-plus yards after first contact. Lowest among the top-six prospects in the class in avoided tackle rate (9.8%), yards per route run (2.55), yards per catch (11.7), yards after catch per reception (4.3), catch rate on throws over 15 air yards (37.5%), and explosive catch rate (16.5%).

Best-case scenario: Though he would be very good in any offense, it would probably be best for him to be in a spread-style offense that allowed him to find easy space against any coverage and make plays after the catch without the physicality that one-on-one coverage brings.

4. K.C. Concepcion, Texas A&M

5-11 5/8, 196 pounds, did not run the 40-yard dash (injury)

Stats: 101 targets, 61 catches, 919 yards (15.1 yards per catch), and 9 touchdowns

Strengths: Speedy, agile, and tough. Lined up everywhere, ran every route. Capable of exploding into open space no matter how he gets the ball (receptions, handoffs, returns). Excellent lateral agility and change of direction skills, both off the snap and in his routes. NFL-ready as a punt returner.

Concerns: Not a big guy and will get pressed and jostled by average-sized cornerbacks. Shouldn't be expected to push for extra yards while defenders try to take him down. Has to refine his receiving technique and not leave his feet unnecessarily. Had a "preventative" arthroscopic knee procedure in March 2026.

Best advanced stat: Of his 101 targets last year, a whopping 24 were deemed uncatchable (23.8%). That means his numbers would have been even better had his quarterback been more accurate. He was also tied among the top-six prospects in the class in yards after catch per reception (7.2).

Worst advanced stats: Lowest among the top-six prospects in the class in catch rate (60.4%) and highest in drop rate (6.9%).

Best-case scenario: Overcomes size limitations and is utilized off the line of scrimmage/in motion in a precision-based passing game. Would especially help if he's an offense's fastest receiving threat.

5. Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

6-0 1/8, 199 pounds, 4.42 in the 40-yard dash

Stats: 91 targets, 69 catches, 937 yards (13.6 yards per catch), and 13 touchdowns

Strengths: Thick-legged, polished receiver with a knack for picking up yardage after the catch. Played heavily in the slot in 2025 but lined up wide a ton in 2024. Quick mover and elusive thanks to a quick burst. Real good hands. Physical, balanced, and won't get taken down by first contact easily. Plus run blocking.

Concerns: Route running technique needs coaching, but can be improved on. Not a burner -- has enough speed to win against average cornerbacks. Ankle injuries date back to 2023, tore his ACL in 2020.

Best advanced stats: Second among the top-six prospects in the class in catch rate (75.8%), tied for first among the top-six prospects in the class in yards after catch per reception (7.2), and first in avoided tackle rate (39.1%).

Worst advanced stats: Second-lowest target per route run rate among the top six (26%) and the lowest average depth of target (9.69).

Best-case scenario: Spends 2026 as a team's No. 2 receiver, potentially in a role similar to the short-yardage one he worked in 2025. Then evolves into a No. 1B receiver with more assignments on the intermediate and deeper levels.

6. Denzel Boston, Washington

6-3 5/8, 212 pounds, did not run the 40-yard dash

Stats: 95 targets, 62 catches, 881 yards (14.2 yards per catch), and 11 touchdowns

Strengths: Thick-bodied, strong receiver that's tough to bring down. He should overpower most defensive backs. Speed and first-step quickness aren't so bad for his size.

Concerns: Hardly elusive and won't separate from most pro DBs. Changing directions and stopping/starting his feet won't affect opponents. Not at all shy about being physical, but doesn't dominate over other players as frequently as you'd like. Some issues when trying to bring in deep passes. Hernia and ankle injuries in 2025.

Best advanced stat: Of the 95 targets he had last year, 22 of them (23%) were deemed uncatchable. It means his numbers could have been even better if he had a more accurate quarterback throwing to him.

Worst advanced stat: 50% red-zone catch rate was lowest among the top-six prospects in the class.

Best-case scenario: Lands on a team desperate for size and utilizes him in one-on-one situations so he can corral passes at all three levels, though as a rookie it's probably best to focus on using him both as a No. 2 receiver and on short and intermediate throws (including the red zone).

Names to know

Huge-upside receivers:

De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss: Well-built with good acceleration, good straight-line speed, and big, reliable hands. Needs work on technique, both in terms of running routes and competing for contested catches (short arms don't help), plus he may never have enough quickness to consistently win laterally. Compares closest to: Carnell Tate

Ted Hurst, Georgia State: Height/weight/speed prospect with better-than-average twitch and tracking. Had 13 drops (seven last year) and 15 touchdowns (six last year) over 224 targets in 2024-25, definitely needs coaching to master route running, and isn't as strong as you'd like someone of his size to be. Compares closest to: Jordyn Tyson

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State: Impressive explosiveness given his size, with good hands. Needs to get coached up on route running and doesn't offer much after the catch/not as physical as someone his size should be.

Chris Brazzell, Tennessee: Tall and speedy like other Tennessee WRs before him, and not too balky when changing direction either. Lean and will get overpowered by NFL corners who get hands on him, plus he leaves his feet unnecessarily too often.

All-around solid receivers:

Skyler Bell, Connecticut: Twitchy, fearless receiver with well-trained feet and hips should keep him on the field quite a bit. Stout body but not tall, needs refinement in his route running, and despite 10-inch hands, he's battled body catches and drops in college. Compares closest to: Makai Lemon

Germie Bernard, Alabama: Good bulk, especially in his legs, and has very good body control and hands. Smooth mover but not sudden nor explosive, which means man-to-man coverage could be a problem. Compares closest to: Omar Cooper Jr.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana: A larger receiver who plays with physicality, nuance, and has good quickness for his size. Isn't a burner and could stand to learn more routes if he wants to evolve beyond a possession-type receiver. Compares closest to: Denzel Boston

Josh Cameron, Baylor: Senior Bowl standout due to good quickness, excellent hands, and loads of physicality. Won't burn past defenders and needs plenty of teaching on route technique. Compares closest to: Omar Cooper Jr.

Big, strong receivers:

Chris Bell, Louisville: Big, physical receiver with good acceleration and speed, particularly for his size. Route running requires coaching, plus he's not swift laterally and might be a flag magnet because of his over-aggressiveness. He's also coming back from a torn ACL suffered in November. Compares closest to: Carnell Tate

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame: Rangy perimeter "power-forward" receiver who wins with size and strength. Not elusive nor speedy and has to improve a lot of his route variety and technique. Compares closest to: Denzel Boston

Small, fast receivers:

Zachariah Branch, Georgia: Great nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, Branch arguably is one of the draft's fastest and most elusive players with improved hands. Has really underwhelming size (5-9, 177 lbs) and an underwhelming average depth of target (110 of his 221 career targets came on throws of three or fewer air yards), plus he won with speed and athleticism over strength and technique. Compares closest to: K.C. Concepcion

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State: 4.26 in the 40-yard dash tells you everything you need to know, but he also can separate with footwork and low-key great strength. Small (5-9 and 164 lbs), had some drops and really can only operate consistently when thrown the ball in space, plus he has an injury history. Compares closest to: K.C. Concepcion

Antonio Williams, Clemson: Agile and just fast enough to win with linear speed, with improved hands. Slot-friendly size at 5-11 and 184 lbs with minimal strength. Compares closest to: Omar Cooper Jr.