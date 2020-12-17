Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAR -17.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3509 RUYDS 67 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.3 Goff has one of the best possible matchups on the slate thanks to a Jets pass defense that's a) on the road for the second straight week and b) has been hit up for at least 22 Fantasy points by seven of the last eight quarterbacks they've faced. It should be an open invitation for Goff to go off, but there's a sense the Rams won't need to let Goff drop back and throw a ton unless, somehow, the Jets stay competitive. There are always circumstances that can help Goff pad his stats, like his receivers making big plays after the catch (the Jets are fourth in yards after catch allowed), but when he's attempted fewer than 35 passes this season he's delivered at least 20 Fantasy points just half the time, and when he's attempted fewer than 35 pass attempts over the course of his career he's had multiple touchdowns just 16 of 36 times. He's worth risking over waiver-grabs like Jalen Hurts and Mitchell Trubisky, and he's definitely DFS-worthy, but you shouldn't get cute with Goff and start him over anyone with significant upside.