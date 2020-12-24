Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 477 REC 32 REYDS 249 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Sunday will be the first time both Gaskin and Ahmed figure to be active for the Dolphins in the same game. Not that they aren't used to splitting with each other -- they both played for the Washington Huskies in 2017 and 2018 (Gaskin had more work then). Up to this point in the pros, however, Gaskin has been the primary Dolphins running back when he's healthy and Ahmed has filled in for him otherwise. But Ahmed ran really well last week against the Patriots and may have more than a token role even with Gaskin back. Where Gaskin definitely has an edge is in passing situations -- that seems to be a cinch. I imagine both will work on rushing downs, which there should be plenty of in this matchup. Las Vegas has allowed 15-plus PPR points to a running back in five of its past seven games. A rusher has run for a score on the Raiders in each of their past five, including Kalen Ballage dunking on them from the goal line. Vegas has given up 19 total touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry to running backs on the season. Gaskin is the more appealing flex of the two, but both should see at least 10 touches.