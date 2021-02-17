Let's have some fun with NFL free agency. Teams can start signing free agents on March 17 and it could be a wild month ahead. There are already plenty of prominent players available, and several other guys might get released as well. Trades can also happen, and we'll address those as warranted. But here, we're going to look at the current unrestricted free agents and focus on some potential landing spots that could change the Fantasy football landscape in 2021.

I'll try to make it as realistic as possible, but we're not focusing on exact contracts and who has the cap space to sign these guys. We want to maximize their Fantasy value for 2021 if possible -- and have some fun.

Quarterbacks

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott

Potential landing spot: Dallas

Let's face it, the Cowboys and Prescott will be together again in 2021 -- and hopefully much longer. Prescott was the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in 2019 and was No. 1 in points per game (29.8) in 2020 despite playing in just five games because of an ankle injury. Whether it's the franchise tag again or a long-term deal, expect Prescott to remain in Dallas.

Cam Newton

Potential landing spot: Washington

Newton being reunited with Ron Rivera might be something that can save his career and Fantasy value -- if there's anything left. Washington doesn't have the most stable quarterback situation with Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke, and maybe Newton can offer something playing for Rivera again. No one is drafting Newton as a Fantasy starter wherever he ends up, but for him to have any value in 2021 he needs a chance to start. And Washington might be his best bet.

Jameis Winston

Potential landing spot: New Orleans

The Saints are expected to need a new quarterback with Drew Brees likely to retire, and it seems like Winston and Taysom Hill will compete for the starting job if Winston returns. While Hill should have the edge given what happened last year when Brees was out with injured ribs, maybe Winston can prove to Sean Payton that he's the better fit to lead New Orleans in 2021 and beyond. Winston would be a borderline Fantasy starter in all leagues if he ended up as the starter for the Saints.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Potential landing spot: New England

It's hard to envision a team signing Fitzpatrick, 38, to be their starter. But he could be a bridge quarterback to a rookie or inexperienced veteran, and the Patriots have an opening at quarterback for the upcoming season. Any chance that Fitzpatrick gets to start would make him Fantasy viable, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 11 of his past 15 appearances with the Dolphins. Also, how much fun would it be watching the dynamic between Bill Belichick and Fitzpatrick? I'd love to see this happen.

Mitchell Trubisky

Potential landing spot: Chicago

If the Bears fail to land Carson Wentz in a trade then bringing back Trubisky on a short-term deal might make sense. He closed last season playing well with at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his final six starts, and he could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. We'll see what the Bears do at receiver, especially if Allen Robinson is gone, but Trubisky has shown flashes of being a quality Fantasy quarterback and could be useful if he's starting for Chicago again in 2021.

Running backs

Aaron Jones

Potential landing spot: Atlanta

The Falcons are going to be one of my favorite destinations for any running back given their need for a starter, as well as the addition of new head coach Arthur Smith. Hopefully, Smith can recreate the rushing attack he had as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, and getting a stud like Jones would go a long way to make that happen. If this marriage were to happen then Jones would remain a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all formats.

Chris Carson

Potential landing spot: Jets

If Atlanta is the No. 1 landing spot for a running back then the Jets should be No. 2. Their offensive line is on the rise, there's a need for a starter and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will hopefully have a similar rushing attack to Kyle Shanahan since he was an assistant with the Falcons and 49ers with Shanahan since 2015. Carson has been solid with the Seahawks and would be an excellent No. 2 Fantasy running back again if he signed with the Jets.

Kenyan Drake

Potential landing spot: Seattle

The Seahawks are likely to let Carson go in free agency, and adding a veteran to join Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas makes sense. Drake can stay in the NFC West and be the leader of a committee, but Seattle's commitment to the run will be good for whoever is the lead running back in 2021. Drake also would be an upgrade as a receiver over Carson since Drake has two years on his resume with at least 50 catches.

Leonard Fournette

Potential landing spot: Pittsburgh

While I would like to see Benny Snell get the chance to be the lead running back in Pittsburgh, it's clear the Steelers need to address their backfield after a bad year running the ball in 2020, along with James Conner likely gone. Enter Fournette, who is coming off a solid playoff run for the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. In four playoff games, he rushed 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns, including 89 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and added another 148 yards and a touchdown on 18 catches. He would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he got a starting gig with the Steelers in 2021.

James Conner

Potential landing spot: Arizona

Conner has struggled to stay healthy over the past three seasons, but he does have the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy running back in the right situation as we saw in 2018 when he averaged 21.5 PPR points per game. He would work in tandem with Chase Edmonds in this scenario, but ending up with the Cardinals could be a great fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Todd Gurley

Potential landing spot: Miami

South Florida is a great place to retire, which might be where Gurley is headed after struggling with the Falcons in 2020. He's no longer lead back material, but he could work in tandem with Myles Gaskin or a rookie in 2021. I don't have much interest in drafting Gurley as anything more than a late-round flier in most leagues at this point in his career.

Jamaal Williams

Potential landing spot: Green Bay

The Packers, if they decide to let Jones leave as a free agent, should retain Williams and let him work in tandem with A.J. Dillon. I'm excited about the outlook for Dillon if he's the lead back for the Packers, but Williams will be one of my favorite sleepers in this scenario. He will be much cheaper than Jones, and his familiarity with the offense, as well as his chance to work in the passing game, could make him a flex option in PPR in 2021.

Mike Davis

Potential landing spot: Carolina

Davis showed in 2020 that he can be an excellent handcuff for Christian McCaffrey, and it would be great if he stayed with the Panthers as an insurance policy. There's some talk of him going to Seattle as a Carson replacement and being reunited with the Seahawks, where he played in 2017-18, but I'd rather see someone like Drake end up there. Davis is better served as a backup, and he showed his worth to Carolina -- and Fantasy managers -- last year.

James White

Potential landing spot: San Francisco

The 49ers are expected to move on from Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon this offseason, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk is also a free agent. White would be a quality complement to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson as the pass-catching back in San Francisco. The 49ers were No. 8 in receptions among running backs in 2020, and White has at least 56 receptions in four of his past five seasons. He could still be a quality flex option in PPR with the right team.

Le'Veon Bell

Potential landing spot: Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers showed in 2020 they can help a running back who was given up on (Fournette) and maybe something similar happens with Bell. He could work in tandem with Ronald Jones, and the Buccaneers might not be sold on Ke'Shawn Vaughn as the No. 2 running back. I don't have much interest in Bell as a starting Fantasy option, but he could be a late-round flier in the right situation, like playing alongside Tom Brady.

Wide receivers

Getty's Nuccio DiNuzzo

Allen Robinson

Potential landing spot: Baltimore

There's a strong possibility Robinson gets the franchise tag from the Bears, but if he does escape it could be fun to see him land with the Ravens. While it might not seem like the perfect place to enhance his Fantasy value, maybe Robinson and Lamar Jackson become this year's version of Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. That would be great for the Fantasy value of both players.

Chris Godwin

Potential landing spot: Miami

Godwin will have plenty of options if he leaves the Buccaneers, but the Dolphins could be the perfect fit. He could become the No. 1 target for Tua Tagovailoa, and Miami would love to upgrade its receiving corps with someone like Godwin, who could play inside and outside. We'll see if the Buccaneers give Godwin the franchise tag, but staying in state and playing for Miami should be something to consider if he's free to join a new team.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Potential landing spot: Las Vegas

Smith-Schuster has left open the possibility of returning to Pittsburgh, but that seems unlikely. The Raiders appear to have interest in Smith-Schuster, and he would become the No. 1 receiver and likely No. 2 target behind Darren Waller for quarterback Derek Carr. Smith-Schuster would still have value as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with the Raiders, who need to find a top receiver ahead of youngsters Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, especially if Nelson Agholor leaves as a free agent.

Kenny Golladay

Potential landing spot: Detroit

It seems likely that the Lions could use the franchise tag on Golladay, which makes sense. They need to give Jared Goff a top target, and Golladay was headed for stardom before playing in just five games in 2020 due to injury. Golladay loses some value with Goff replacing Matthew Stafford, but I still expect him to post quality stats with Goff under center. And Golladay could see a rise in targets with Marvin Jones likely gone as a free agent.

Marvin Jones

Potential landing spot: Chicago

The Bears could be in the market for a No. 1 receiver if Robinson leaves, and Jones might be someone they settle for if he's interested. Jones also could come in to complement Robinson if he stays, and that's something to consider as well. The Bears know Jones well from facing him with the Lions, and he would be a nice compliment to guys like Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller if Robinson is gone. In his past four games against Chicago, Jones has scored at least 12 PPR points three times, with two touchdowns over that span.

A.J. Green

Potential landing spot: New England

It seems like we've been talking about Green going to the Patriots for several years, and he can now make that happen, if he wants, as a free agent. Green, 32, is clearly on the downside of his career, but the Patriots could use help at receiver and might help Green's Fantasy value with the right quarterback. It seems unlikely that Green will return to the Bengals in 2021.

Corey Davis

Potential landing spot: Cardinals

Davis is being listed as a potential option for Washington, Green Bay and Chicago, and I like him anywhere that he can be a complementary option instead of the lead guy. That's why I went with the Cardinals, who would make him their No. 2 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins. Davis finally had a breakout season in 2021, and maybe the Titans can keep him on the roster. I don't want to trust Davis as a starting Fantasy receiver in 2021, but in the right destination he can remain a quality No. 3 option in all leagues.

T.Y. Hilton

Potential landing spot: Indianapolis

Unless the Colts can find a star receiver in free agency or the NFL Draft then bringing back Hilton makes plenty of sense. He can transition into the No. 2 receiver behind Michael Pittman, and whoever is the new quarterback in Indianapolis should still be able to lean on Hilton, even though he's' 31. Hilton closed 2020 by scoring at least 13 PPR points in five of his final six games. Wherever he goes, I wouldn't mind Hilton staying indoors given his track record of playing in Indianapolis.

Curtis Samuel

Potential landing spot: Washington

The Washington Football Team needs a receiver to help Terry McLaurin, and Samuel could reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington. Samuel can play inside or outside, and he just had a career season in 2020 by averaging 13.3 PPR points per game. He also showed his ability to handle work out of the backfield, which might be appealing to plenty of teams. Samuel could be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in the right situation.

Will Fuller

Potential landing spot: Houston

There's a lot to wait out here with the Texans because of the Deshaun Watson situation, but bringing back Fuller would likely be on Watson's wish list. Fuller had a career season in 2020 before being suspended for the final five games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, averaging 16.8 PPR points per game. Hopefully, he can repeat that performance in 2021, and hopefully, he's catching passes from Watson in Houston once again.

Sammy Watkins

Potential landing spot: Kansas City

I don't like the idea of Watkins returning to Kansas City, but it appears likely given what Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "Sammy is a big part of this offense and when he's healthy, we're better," Veach said, per ESPN. "If there's a way we can make it work again, we'll certainly try to do that. Love having him around." I'd like to see Watkins leave to give Mecole Hardman the chance for a bigger role, but Watkins is probably best served staying with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Watkins is only a late-round flier no matter where he plays in 2021.

Nelson Agholor

Potential landing spot: Giants

It's hard to expect Agholor to return to the Raiders after he told his teammates "they sucked" following the Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, but you never know what can happen. It's too bad given how Agholor played in 2020 with 48 catches, 896 yards and eight touchdowns and scored at least 13 PPR points in seven games -- including the loss to Miami when he had five catches for 155 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Giants need another receiver to help Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and Agholor coming back to the NFC East might make sense.

Antonio Brown

Potential landing spot: Tampa Bay

Brown could stay with the Buccaneers, especially if Godwin leaves as a free agent. We know Tom Brady is fond of Brown, who caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl and scored at least 13 PPR points in his final three games of the regular season. Even at 33 in July, Brown could still be a quality complement to Mike Evans. Godwin leaving and Brown staying would help Brown be a borderline Fantasy starter in deeper leagues.

Breshad Perriman

Potential landing spot: New Orleans

The Jets are likely to move on from Perriman, and maybe a reunion with Winston in New Orleans -- if Winston starts for the Saints -- would help Perriman's Fantasy value. Remember, the end of the 2019 campaign in Tampa Bay was the best stretch of Perriman's career when he scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, including three consecutive games with at least 100 yards. Perriman could help the Saints as a complement to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Larry Fitzgerald

Potential landing spot: Arizona

Fitzgerald, if he decides to play in 2021, is staying with the Cardinals. Whether or not Arizona adds another receiver, Fitzgerald will be the Cardinals' No. 3 or 4 option at best. At 37, his best days are behind him, and he's no longer a viable Fantasy option in most leagues.

Tight ends

Hunter Henry

Potential landing spot: Jacksonville

The Jaguars need to give Trevor Lawrence a reliable weapon in the passing game to go with D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and their young receiving corps, and adding the top tight end in free agency makes sense. Henry would remain a No. 1 Fantasy tight end if he signed with the Jaguars.

Jonnu Smith

Potential landing spot: Jets

Let's hope the Jets sign Smith and feature him like the 49ers did with George Kittle in what should be a similar scheme. We still need to see the quarterback for the Jets in 2021, but Smith could be a top target in the passing game -- and a potential star.

Rob Gronkowski

Potential landing spot: Tampa Bay

It's hard to imagine Gronkowski not playing with Brady again in 2021 and trying to win another Super Bowl. While he's not the same player he once was, Gronkowski showed in the Super Bowl he can still be a difference-maker with a healthy amount of targets. He'll be a low-end starter in deeper leagues since he "ain't going nowhere" unless it's back into retirement.

Jared Cook

Potential landing spot: Chargers

Cook could be a quality replacement for Henry if he leaves as expected. Cook will again be a touchdown or bust Fantasy tight end, but playing with Justin Herbert would be great for Cook, 33, at this point in his career. With Cook gone from New Orleans, look for Adam Trautman to be a popular Fantasy sleeper in 2021.

Gerald Everett

Potential landing spot: Patriots

The Patriots need an upgrade at tight end, and Everett makes sense given his dual ability to block and run routes. He's never been a standout Fantasy option, but maybe the new quarterback for the Patriots in 2021 can bring the best out of him. In the right spot, Everett can be a surprise as a low-end starting Fantasy tight end by the end of the season.