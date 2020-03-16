NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: All of our reactions, updated projections from a wild Monday
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you need to know.
The beginning of the legal tampering period has brought a flurry of moves with potentially significant Fantasy impacts Monday. The CBS Fantasy team has you covered, including Heath Cummings' updated projections for nearly every offense impacted and an emergency podcast with Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard to break down the blockbuster trade between the Texans and Cardinals that saw David Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins swap uniforms.
There have been minor moves, as well, including the Falcons trading for Hayden Hurst to replace Austin Hooper, who agreed with the Browns on a free agent contract that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league for the time being. Here are our reactions to each move, big and small.
Falcons release Devonta Freeman, acquire Hayden Hurst
The Falcons moved on from their longtime starting running back to free up some cap room, and Dave says the 28-year-old's days as a start-worthy Fantasy running back are numbered. On Hurst, he notes: "Hurst will enter his third NFL season with his second NFL team at the age of 27 years old. The Falcons figure to plug him into Austin Hooper's old role as a move tight end, but there's little evidence to suggest he'll succeed. He has three touchdowns over 43 career receptions despite playing 28 career games. It'll take the Falcons treating Hurst like they did Hooper (7.5 targets per game in 2019) for there to be even a chance at a 700-yard season. I'd bet against it."
Freeman reaction plus potential landing spots
Updated Falcons projections
Bears active in quarterback market
The Bears seem likely to get something done at quarterback. Dave notes: "The Bears are pretty clearly trying to get something done at quarterback. Monday started with them trying to lure Teddy Bridgewater, then that rumor fizzled as discussion around a trade involving Nick Foles or Andy Dalton gained steam. No matter how you slice it, there's too much smoke around the franchise to believe Mitchell Trubisky will be their starter anytime soon. That's a terrible look for a club that spent three draft picks to move up one spot to draft Trubisky — passing on Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the process. For what it's worth, Foles (65.8%) had a better completion rate in 2019 than Trubisky (63.2%) and Dalton (59.5%)."
Hopkins to Cardinals, David Johnson to Texans, Drake tagged
After tagging Drake, the Cardinals were able to unload Johnson's salary by including a second-round pick, while the Texans traded their franchise centerpiece in a move that has reportedly stunned the locker room.
Drake tag reaction
Updated Cardinals projections
Updated Texans projections
Trade reaction for both teams
Hooper agrees with Browns
Somewhat surprisingly, Cleveland has reached an agreement with Austin Hooper in a move that further bolsters a loaded skill position group, but will there be enough targets to go around?
Updated Browns projections
Fantasy impact of how Cleveland will deploy its weapons
Derrick Henry tagged
After signing Ryan Tannehill to a multi-year deal Sunday, the Titans used the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry Monday, ensuring they will try to recapture their 2019 magic in 2020. Heath warns regression is incoming.
Dak Prescott tagged
The Cowboys tagged Prescott, and after the ratification of the CBA last weekend, teams can now use only one tag, meaning Amari Cooper's future with the franchise is in doubt. Heath's updated Cowboys projections include Cooper for the time being.
A.J. Green tagged
The Bengals franchise tagged Green, and Jamey says his days as a prominent Fantasy weapon aren't done yet.
