NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Amari Cooper's long-term deal with Dallas stabilizes the Cowboys passing game

The first day of free agency Monday saw plenty of headlines for wide receivers. A.J. Green got the franchise tag in Cincinnati. Arizona traded for DeAndre Hopkins. Buffalo traded for Stefon Diggs. And Dallas re-signed Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys definitely made a splash with the Cooper deal, which was reported at five years for $100 million, including $60 million guaranteed. I like Cooper staying in Dallas, and now hopefully Dak Prescott gets his contract extension to keep things status quo.

Prescott was given the franchise tag Monday, and hopefully a long-term deal can be worked out to avoid any holdout. It appears likely a deal will get done, and Prescott will be throwing to Cooper in Week 1.

That duo has been great since Cooper joined the Cowboys in a trade from Oakland prior to Week 9 of the 2018 season. He's averaged 15.7 PPR points in 25 games with the Cowboys, and he should continue to produce at a high level.

At just 25, Cooper is still in his prime, and he finished as the No. 10 PPR receiver in 2019. He got off to a tremendous start last year, averaging 19.4 PPR points per game in his first nine games before knee and ankle injuries slowed him down the stretch, but he never missed a game.

Clearly, when healthy, he's among the best Fantasy receivers, and I would draft him as a borderline No. 1 option no later than Round 3. I like that Dallas was able to keep him on the roster.

This move also keeps Prescott as a high-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. Once his contract situation is settled, Prescott should build off his breakout campaign in 2019 when he was the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

He might not finish as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback again, but he has top-five potential and should be drafted with an early- to mid-round pick depending on when quarterbacks come off the board in your league. Prescott and Cooper should enjoy playing for new coach Mike McCarthy, especially since offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will continue calling plays.

If there is a loser in this transaction it's Michael Gallup, who could have been the No. 1 receiver in Dallas if Cooper left. But Gallup showed last season he could be a standout Fantasy option even as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys.

In 2019, Gallup had 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns on 113 targets. He had nine games with at least 11 PPR points, including six with 16 points or more. He had 10 games with at least seven targets, and he averaged 17.7 PPR points in those outings.

I like Gallup as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 6. Cooper is the star of this receiving corps, but Gallup is a tremendous sidekick.