NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Cardinals tag Kenyan Drake, keep backfield projections crowded

Everyone was excited about Kliff Kingsbury's offense in 2019, but not for the reason they should have been. No, it wasn't Kyler Murray or Christian Kirk or any of the 17 receivers the Cardinals drafted who broke out. It was almost every running back they gave the ball to, especially Kenyan Drake. On Monday they gave Drake the transition tag meaning they can match any offer made to him, and likely meaning he'll be a Cardinal in 2020. But let's go back to 2019 for a second.

In the first four weeks of last season, David Johnson was the No. 6 running back in Fantasy. From Weeks 5-8, Chase Edmonds was the No. 8 running back in Fantasy. From Week 9 on, Kenyan Drake was the No. 4 running back in Fantasy. This team was absolutely spectacular at producing Fantasy points from the running back position. Unfortunately for me, it looks like Drake, Johnson and Edmonds will all be in the backfield to start 2020. Good luck projecting that touch split.

The only thing we really have to go on is the way this team distributed the ball in the second half of 2019. Yes, Johnson and Edmonds were both hurt at times. Maybe they were never 100%. But Drake averaged 18.8 touches per game after the Cardinals traded for him. Johnson never touched the ball more than six times in any one game after Drake's arrival, and Edmonds played a grand total of 15 snaps.

I'm projecting Drake at 49% of the team's rush attempts (Murray keeps that number lower than I'd like it) and a 12% target share. That puts him at 245 touches over 16 games, or just over 15 touches per game. It's possible I'm being too cautious with Drake because of Johnson's name value and paycheck. But that doesn't mean I have much interest in Johnson. As of mid-March I only have him projected for 104 total touches.

The thing about Drake's breakout last year was that he didn't really do anything out of the ordinary in terms of efficiency, at least not for him. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry, which is exactly his career average. His yards per touch last year were actually below his career average. So if I'm being too cautious with his touches, there's no reason to believe he doesn't have legit top-10 upside. And if the Cardinals somehow find a way to offload Johnson's contract, that's probably where I'd project Drake.

Here are the rest of the Cardinals projections as of March 16: