NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: New deals for Amari Cooper and Blake Jarwin; a franchise tag for Dak Prescott
The big news in Dallas is the return of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. But don't overlook Blake Jarwin's deal.
The Cowboys made it official Monday and applied the franchise tag to Dak Prescott. While we didn't know whether it would be a tag or a deal, we all expected Prescott to be a Cowboy in 2020. What looked less certain on Monday morning was whether he'd have Amari Cooper as his No. 1 receiver. That became clear Monday night when Cooper signed a $100 million deal to return to the Cowboys.
I've been projecting Cooper as a part of the Cowboys since I first built 2020 projections, so what you'll see below won't be a big change from what you've seen already.
Prescott has been a different quarterback when he's had a healthy No. 1 wide receiver and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott. We saw that over a full season in 2019, and he was the second-best quarterback in Fantasy. I project some regression off that career year, but he's still a clear top-three Fantasy quarterback.
I'm not sure it matters all that much for Cooper himself. He's established himself as a very high-end No. 2 receiver for Fantasy purposes. He's likely to have a stretch where looks like one of the best receivers in football and several games where completely disappears. He's done that almost every year of his career.
But there were also a couple of lower-end deals that got done Monday that will influence the Cowboys offense. Blake Jarwin signed to stay in Dallas for three years and Randall Cobb left for Houston. The Jarwin deal likely means Jason Witten isn't returning. Between Witten and Cobb, the Cowboys lost 166 targets from their 2019 team. Jarwin is in an excellent spot to receive a chunk of those.
If you're looking for a baseline for Jarwin's 16-game expectation in 2020, a good place to start might be his career numbers. He's caught 58 of 77 targets for 672 yards and six touchdowns. As you'll see below, I cut into that efficiency pretty considerably, but the numbers you see below are also enough to rank Jarwin inside my top 12 tight ends.
Here are my current Cowboys' projections as of March 17:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cooper back with Dallas
After Dak Prescott was tagged earlier Monday, Amari Cooper signed a 5-year, $100 million deal...
-
Hunt's tender not great for Chubb
Cleveland placed a second-round tender on Kareem Hunt, which isn't great news for Nick Chubb,...
-
Diggs to Buffalo
The Bills landed a legitimate No. 1. Will it push Josh Allen and Buffalo's passing game to...
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...