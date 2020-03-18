NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Projecting the Buccaneers offense with Tom Brady at QB

There will be no more questions about the weapons around Tom Brady. On Tuesday we found out Brady is expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means he'll be surrounded by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. It wouldn't be that surprising if a certain free agent running back joined him soon as well.

No, the question isn't about Brady's weapons now. It's about his new system, and his fit in it. Bruce Arians does not shy away from the deep ball and we haven't seen much of that lately from Brady. In 2019 Jameis Winston averaged 10.4 air yards per attempt in Tampa Bay. Brady has been below eight each of the past two years.

If Brady is up to the challenge? He may be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in 2020. Think Winston without the turnovers. But if Arians melds his offense to Brady's get-it-out-quick recent past we should expect some changes in terms of the Buccaneers Fantasy value. Evans would figure to suffer the most as Tampa's primary deep threat, but all of their pass catchers would be looking at a profile change.

Two players I project to benefit are Godwin and Howard. Godwin in particular could turn into Julian Edelman on steroids (no joke intended). Howard, on the other hand, has one more chance to redeem his Fantasy value. It would help if the Bucs cut Brate, but Howard's profile improves even if Brate stays.

As things stand right now I'm projecting Brady as the No. 10 Fantasy quarterback. He has upside from there if he can prove last year's drop off was related to his weapons and not his age. Godwin is still my No. 4 receiver in PPR, but Evans has fallen to No. 8 behind D.J. Moore and DeAndre Hopkins. I'm currently projecting Howard as my No. 10 tight end, but it would be hard to actually rank him that high after last year's disappointment.

The one piece missing in Tampa Bay is the running back. If they don't add anyone, I'll have to consider Ronald Jones a super sleeper with top-15 upside. But my expectation is they will find someone else after Jones' up-and-down sophomore season. Until then, here are my projections for the Buccaneers as a of March 17: