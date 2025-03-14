The first wave of free agency was interesting, and we're still waiting for some other big names to find new homes. At the time of publication, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Cooper Kupp and JK. Dobbins, among others, are still on the market.

We'll address those signings when they happen. For now, let's see who helped -- or hurt -- their Fantasy value by joining a new team. We'll also dive into some players impacted by these moves as well.

A lot can still change with the NFL Draft. But following free agency we now have a better idea of what these teams will look like in 2025.

Quarterbacks

Winners

Jayden Daniels

Daniels was a star as a rookie in 2024, and the Commanders are trying to make sure he doesn't regress. He helped Fantasy managers also by averaging 23.9 points per game last season, and he got a new weapon with Deebo Samuel coming to Washington via trade from San Francisco. The Commanders also re-signed Zach Ertz and traded for standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil from Houston. Daniels should be locked in as the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback on Draft Day behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, and you should draft him in one-quarterback leagues as early as Round 3.

Caleb Williams

Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie in 2024, which is third-most in NFL history. The Bears made sure to fix their offensive line by acquiring guards Joe Thuney (Kansas City) and Jonah Jackson (Rams) in trades and signing center Drew Dalman (Atlanta) as a free agent. That's the best gift Chicago gave Williams, but the addition of coach Ben Johnson was also huge. Williams has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in his sophomore campaign, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates for 2025.

Justin Fields

Fields got a two-year, $40 million deal, including $30 million guaranteed from the Jets, and he could be a surprise No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season. Last year in Pittsburgh, Fields started six games and had four outings with at least 19.9 Fantasy points, including averaging 24.5 points in his final four games before losing his job. In 2023 with the Bears, Fields averaged 20.2 Fantasy points per game, and he averaged 22.0 Fantasy points per game in 2022. He's an excellent late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues, and he could finish as a top-10 quarterback thanks to his rushing prowess.

Geno Smith

Seattle traded Smith to Las Vegas for a third-round pick, and we'll see if he gets a contract extension. But going from the Seahawks to the Raiders is a boost for Smith's Fantasy value since Seattle was moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Smith now gets to throw passes to Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in a Chip Kelly offense, and Las Vegas could still add weapons in the NFL Draft. No one will draft Smith, 34, in one-quarterback leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option as the season goes on. And he's a good mid-round target in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Honorable mention: Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy

Losers

Sam Darnold

Darnold had a career season in Minnesota in 2024 when he averaged 22.2 Fantasy points per game. He had Kevin O'Connell calling plays while Darnold was throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Now, Darnold goes to Seattle on a three-year, $100.5 million deal, including $55 million guaranteed. He has a solid receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the Seahawks moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The offensive line is a work in progress, and hopefully the Seahawks continue to build around Darnold in the NFL Draft. But overall, switching teams was a downgrade for Darnold, who is not worth drafting in one-quarterback leagues. And he's only worth a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

C.J. Stroud

Stroud was one of the biggest busts in 2024 when he averaged 15.3 Fantasy points per game, which was a downgrade from his rookie campaign when he averaged 21.5 points. The Texans gave Stroud a nice receiver in Christian Kirk, who was acquired via trade from Jacksonville. But Houston also dismantled its offensive line by trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington and guard Kenyon Green to Philadelphia. Tank Dell (knee) could miss the entire 2025 campaign, and Stefon Diggs (knee) remains a free agent. This could be another rough season for Stroud, who isn't worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues.

Drake Maye

Maye has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season. In 10 healthy starts as a rookie in 2024, Maye scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points five times. He was also on pace for 632 rushing yards, which would have been third among quarterbacks behind only Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. But Maye also needs weapons, and so far, the Patriots have given him nothing. New England was reportedly trying to sign Chris Godwin before he returned to Tampa Bay, and the Patriots might add free agent Amari Cooper. I'd like to see them trade for George Pickens from the Steelers. New England needs to help Maye in the NFL Draft because so far free agency was not ideal for his Fantasy value.

Anthony Richardson

Daniel Jones was brought in to compete with Richardson when Jones signed a one-year deal for up to $14 million. Now, it's up to Richardson to prove he should still start for the Colts in 2025 and beyond. I like that Richardson is spending time this offseason with Chris Hess, the same biometrics coach who helped Bills quarterback Josh Allen improve his accuracy. Hopefully that helps Richardson as a passer because he can be a star Fantasy quarterback. In his final five games last season, after being benched for Joe Flacco, Richardson averaged 21.0 Fantasy points per game, including two outings with at least 25.2 points. But he has to keep Jones on the bench, and this is a quarterback battle to watch. At best, Richardson will be worth a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues.

Running backs

Winners

Najee Harris

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for up to $9.25 million. The Chargers can still select a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could change Harris' Fantasy value. But if it's not someone with an early-round pick then Harris should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues. Harris has four years in a row of at least 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He's also averaged at least 12.0 PPR points per game in three of four seasons, and he has three years on his resume with at least 36 receptions. He's going to play behind a solid offensive line, and Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to run the ball. This is a great destination for Harris, and he might be in line for his best season since his rookie campaign in 2021 when he averaged 17.7 PPR points per game.

Jaylen Warren

There's a realistic chance Warren will be the starter for the Steelers this season, which would make him a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 6. Pittsburgh can still add a running back in the NFL Draft, but the Steelers no longer have a second-round pick after the DK Metcalf trade. And, so far, the only running back added in Pittsburgh via free agency was Kenneth Gainwell, who won't play ahead of Warren barring something unforeseen. Warren has breakout potential in his current role. In 2023, Warren had a solid season at 11.6 PPR points per game. He regressed in 2024 at 8.7 PPR points per game, but he did score at least 14.2 PPR points in two of his final three outings in the regular season. Pittsburgh still has to fix its quarterback problem, but Warren has proven to be a reliable weapon out of the backfield with 99 catches for 680 yards on 121 targets in the past two seasons. He also averaged at least 4.3 yards per carry over that span, and I'd love to see him start this year.

Javonte Williams

It would be a shock if the Cowboys didn't add a running back in the NFL Draft, but after letting Rico Dowdle leave as a free agent to Carolina, Dallas brought in Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals. We'll see what happens the rest of this offseason, but Williams could end up as the No. 1 running back for the Cowboys if things break in his favor. If Williams is No. 1 on the depth chart then he'll be a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues worth drafting in Round 7 at the earliest. Williams struggled to regain his pre-ACL tear form prior to getting hurt in 2022. He averaged 11.2 PPR points per game in 2023 and 9.7 PPR points in 2024 while playing for the Broncos. But Williams, who turns 25 in April, did average 12.1 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2021, and hopefully he can regain that form with the Cowboys. And the nice thing that Sean Payton did for Williams in Denver was highlight his receiving skills with 52 catches for 346 yards on 70 targets last season. I don't view Sanders as a significant threat, but a prominent rookie would ruin Williams. For now, going to Dallas is a win for his Fantasy value in 2025.

Losers

Joe Mixon

This is all about the offensive line for the Texans and little to do with Mixon, who had a solid campaign in 2024, his first in Houston. He averaged 17.2 PPR points per game, although he struggled down the stretch of the regular season at 10.6 PPR points or less in four of his final six games. We'll see what Houston does with the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft for the offensive line, but losing Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green isn't ideal. For now, Mixon remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back worth drafting in Round 4, but I hope the Texans have a plan to fix their offensive line prior to August.

Rico Dowdle

Chuba Hubbard loses Fantasy value also with Dowdle going to Carolina, but I still like Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Prior to Dowdle joining the Panthers on a one-year, $2.7 million deal, I had Hubbard ranked as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back worth drafting toward the end of Round 3. Now, I will only draft Hubbard in Round 5 in the majority of leagues. As for Dowdle, he's worth a mid- to late-round pick as a handcuff, and I wish he signed with a team that didn't have an established starter. Once he became the full-time starter in 2024 in Dallas, Dowdle looked good and scored at least 14.9 PPR points in four of his final six games, including four games over that span with at least 104 rushing yards. Now, he's going to compete for touches if Hubbard stays healthy, and we'll see if Jonathon Brooks (knee) can return at any point in 2025, which would make this backfield even more messy.

Jaylen Wright

For a brief moment, Wright was a winner in free agency when the Dolphins released Raheem Mostert, which appeared to put Wright on the path to be the No. 2 running back in Miami behind De'Von Achane. But then the Dolphins signed free agent Alexander Mattison, and Wright could once again be third on the depth chart behind Achane and Mattison. We'll see if Wright can win the No. 2 job, which would make him a priority handcuff and sleeper with a late-round pick. But he had an incomplete rookie season in 2024, and things aren't looking ideal as of now in 2025 because of Mattison. Hopefully, the Dolphins give Wright a bigger role since he's a big-play threat after he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. And even if Mattison wins the backup job, Wright could still end up as a waiver-wire addition during the season if an injury occurs.

Wide receivers

Winners

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I view the quarterback switch from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold as a non-factor for Smith-Njigba. The bigger win for him is DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett leaving, and now Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 option in the passing game. He has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I would draft him as early as Round 3. Smith-Njigba had a breakout season in 2024 when he averaged 14.9 PPR points per game. He had 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 137 targets, and he had seven games with at least 18.3 PPR points, including three in a row from Weeks 14-16. Metcalf missed two games during the season with a knee injury in Week 8 against Buffalo and Week 9 against the Rams, and Smith-Njigba had his best game of the season against Los Angeles with seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets for 37 PPR points. That's a small glimpse into his upside, and Darnold should lean on Smith-Njigba quite a bit in 2025. We'll see who else Seattle adds at receiver this offseason, but the arrow is definitely pointing up for Smith-Njigba this year.

Davante Adams

Age is a concern for Adams, who turns 33 in December. But he couldn't have picked a better landing spot than the Rams when he signed a two-year, $46 million deal, $26 million guaranteed. He'll replace the departed Cooper Kupp, and Adams should benefit from playing in Sean McVay's offense with Matthew Stafford and Puca Nacua. Adams should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I could see him being drafted as early as Round 4. Last season, after joining the Jets via trade from the Raiders, Adams looked like a star again. He closed the year with at least 17.6 PPR points in five of his final six outings, including three games with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. He also had at least 11 targets in five of those games, and Stafford should still keep Adams heavily involved, even if Nacua likely leads the Rams in targets. I'm skeptical of Adams having a big season given his age, but this was a great destination to help his Fantasy value in 2025.

Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall

Deebo Samuel was traded to Washington, and there are rumors the 49ers are shopping Brandon Aiyuk as well. Even if Aiyuk stays in San Francisco, he might not be ready for the start of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. Jennings and Pearsall could open the season as starters for the 49ers, which would make both high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Jennings had a breakout season in 2024 at 14.0 PPR points per game, and he should be the first San Francisco receiver drafted in 2025, as early as Round 7. Pearsall won't be far behind, and I'm hopeful a full offseason should make him a potential breakout candidate in his sophomore campaign. Last year, after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in August, Pearsall didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7. He scored at least 18.9 PPR points in each of his final two games in 2024, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. As long as Brock Purdy doesn't have a holdout due to his contract, Jennings and Pearsall could be standout Fantasy receivers in 2025.

Losers

DK Metcalf and George Pickens

Pittsburgh's best quarterback at the time of publication is Mason Rudolph, which might not be as awful as it sounds, but we're hoping for someone better when it comes to Metcalf and Pickens. We'll likely re-evaluate this post if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers or bring back Russell Wilson, but I would really like to see Pickens traded (see New England) after Metcalf was acquired from Seattle for a second-round pick and given a five-year, $150 million contract. I'm not confident these receivers can co-exist given their skill set, especially in what is expected to be a low-volume passing offense. At best, Metcalf should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 6, and Pickens is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 8. Hopefully, the right quarterback joins the Steelers and can bring out the best in Metcalf and Pickens, but I'm not optimistic for these guys if they stay together in 2025.

Michael Pittman and Josh Downs

Last year, we went into the season knowing that if Anthony Richardson got hurt for the Colts, there would be a chance for increased Fantasy value for their receivers because of Joe Flacco. That happened in the seven games where Flacco appeared in 2024 that Pittman and Downs saw their numbers pop compared to their outings with Richardson. This year, we don't have that parachute because of Daniel Jones as the quarterback alternate for Richardson. While Jones might improve after spending time in Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell, and Richardson could be better after getting help from Josh Allen's quarterback guru, it's not an ideal scenario for the receivers. I would only draft Pittman and Downs as No. 4 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues with mid- to late-round picks.

Jalen McMillan

I'm still planning to draft McMillan with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but his ceiling was significantly lowered with Chris Godwin returning to Tampa Bay. Last season, when Godwin was out with an ankle injury, McMillan was a star to end the year. He scored seven touchdowns in the final five games of the regular season, with at least 16.7 PPR points in each game over that span. Now, we don't know if Godwin will be ready for Week 1, and Mike Evans also enters 2025 at 32 years old. Both receivers missed at least four games in 2024, so McMillan has handcuff appeal in case any other injury occurs. But I liked McMillan as a breakout candidate if Godwin had left, and we'll likely have to wait until 2026 to see the best of McMillan as a Fantasy asset.

Tight ends

Winners

Brock Bowers

Bowers was the No. 1 PPR tight end in 2024 as a rookie, and he did that while catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder. Now, Bowers gets an upgrade with Geno Smith getting traded from Seattle to Las Vegas. Smith, 34, isn't without flaws, but he's completed at least 70 percent of his passes in two of the past three seasons as the starter for the Seahawks. Smith should lean heavily on Bowers, and this quarterback upgrade should solidify him as the No. 1 tight end coming into the season. Bowers is worth drafting in Round 2 in all leagues, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get selected in the back end of Round 1 given his upside.

Evan Engram

We like it when a tight end has the chance to be first or second on his team in targets, and Engram fits that profile after signing a two-year contract with the Broncos following his release from Jacksonville. Courtland Sutton led Denver in targets in 2024, but Javonte Williams was second. Engram should be a primary weapon for Sean Payton and Bo Nix, and Engram has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick. Last year, Engram's season was cut short due to shoulder surgery in December, but he scored at least 10 PPR points in four of the six healthy games he played. He averaged 10.4 PPR points per game with the Jaguars in 2022 and 13.6 PPR points in 2023, and hopefully he can produce at that level again. We'll see if the Broncos add to their receiving corps prior to August, but I love this move for Engram going to Denver.

Losers

Pat Freiermuth

We'll see what the Steelers do at quarterback and if George Pickens remains in Pittsburgh after the team acquired DK Metcalf. But this is now a crowded receiving corps with questions under center, and Freiermuth has lost Fantasy value this offseason as of now. The Steelers can still sign the right free agent quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, and Pickens could potentially get traded, which could open up targets for Freiermuth. Last year, he averaged a career-best 10.2 PPR points per game, but I'd be skeptical of him repeating that level of production if Pickens stays on the roster. It's a situation to monitor, especially at quarterback, but Freirmuth might not get drafted in most leagues this season.

Ben Sinnott

I had high hopes for Sinnott entering his second season in the NFL, but we might not see the best of him until 2026 after Zach Ertz re-signed on a one-year, $6.25 million deal. Ertz will now be the primary tight end for the Commanders, and he had a solid campaign in 2024 at 10.4 PPR points per game. Sinnott barely played as a rookie and finished last season with just five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets, adding one catch for 23 yards on a fake punt in three playoff games. If Ertz were to miss any time then Sinnott would be worth adding off the waiver wire, but his Fantasy value will be limited with Ertz back in Washington this year.