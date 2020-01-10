NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, best picks: Start Lamar Jackson in divisional round

After a memorable Wild Card Weekend in which three road teams came away with victories, the 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge is anyone's game as we head into the divisional round of the NFL playoff bracket. Any players rostered last week will now have their point values doubled. But which stars should you pick with players like Lamar Jackson, Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson all in action?

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook are coming off game-changing performances on Wild Card Weekend and could be sky-high in Fantasy football rankings again this weekend. Before finalizing your NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action in the divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. After catching 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018, Adams saw his numbers dip this season due to a toe injury that cost him four games.

However, he still finished with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns. And he ended on fire, as all five of his TD catches came in the final six weeks of the season. After a week to rest, Adams takes on a Seahawks defense that ranked 27th in passing yards allowed in 2019 and gave up 100-yard games to receivers like John Ross, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel (twice), and D.J. Moore.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Rostering Jackson means getting an RB1 and QB1 in the same player, a rarity that can give you a major leg up in the NFL Playoff Challenge 2020. Jackson passed for a mammoth 36 touchdowns this season and tossed five TDs in three games. In his last three outings, he threw for 11 total touchdowns and was continually perched atop Fantasy football rankings throughout the regular season.

Now, Jackson faces the Titans, who were in the bottom half of the league in total defense during the regular season (359.5 yards per game). Jackson has rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last four games and should be among your top targets in the NFL Playoff Challenge.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for week-winning numbers in the divisional round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.