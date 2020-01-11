NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, best picks: Start Travis Kelce in divisional round

The 2020 NFL Playoffs continue with the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday. With plenty of elite quarterbacks taking the field this week, choosing among players like Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers could be a serious challenge as you fill out your 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge picks.

Every offense remaining is capable of putting up massive numbers, but in the NFL Playoff Challenge you also have to consider which teams will win so you can increase your multiplier next week. Wide receiver could also be a conundrum, with Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, and Tyler Lockett all looking like strong Fantasy football picks.

One of the players in action in the divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. After catching 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018, Adams saw his numbers dip this season due to a toe injury that cost him four games.

However, he still finished with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns. And he ended on fire, as all five of his TD catches came in the final six weeks of the season. After a week to rest, Adams takes on a Seahawks defense that ranked 27th in passing yards allowed in 2019 and gave up 100-yard games to receivers like John Ross, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel (twice), and D.J. Moore.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The NFL's premier tight end turned in his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019, catching 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce provides a rock-solid floor, catching at least four passes in 14 games and eclipsing the 50-yard mark on 14 occasions as well.

The Chiefs have consistently targeted Kelce in the postseason too. The five-time Pro Bowler has caught 33-of-45 targets for 425 yards and two touchdowns in six playoff games over the course of the last four seasons. And he has a solid matchup against the Texans on Sunday, as Houston gave up the ninth-most Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

