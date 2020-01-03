NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, optimal picks: Start Michael Thomas on Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoff Challenge is a unique way to test your Fantasy football skills in the postseason. Do you front-load your roster with quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz who play in Wild Card games and can help give you points right away? Or do you lock in stars like Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers with your NFL Playoff Challenge picks, even though they don't play this week but will give you double points in the Divisional Round?

Don't lock in any NFL Playoff Challenge strategy before you see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine. They can help you create the best possible Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Playoffs.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action on Wild Card Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups around: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The versatile Kamara is hitting his stride once again at the perfect time, as he broke his nine-game scoreless streak in a big way in Week 16 and added two more touchdowns in Week 17.

Kamara finished the season with 171 carries for 797 yards, along with catching 81 passes (his third straight 81-catch year) for 533 yards and one score. Kamara did it in just 14 games, too, as nagging injuries limited him midseason. Kamara gets an enticing matchup on Wild Card Weekend against a Minnesota defense that allowed over 100 yards per game on the ground. That makes Kamara a must-roster for the NFL Playoff Challenge.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas has sky-high upside in this contest because he has the potential to put up monster numbers for a 13-win New Orleans squad that could go deep in the NFL Playoffs. With players getting a multiplier every week their team remains in the postseason, Thomas has virtually unlimited upside.

Thomas led the NFL in receiving yardage (1,725) and set the single-season record for receptions (149). And he gets an exploitable matchup during Wild Card Weekend against a Vikings' defense that gave up the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers during the regular season, making him a must-roster for the NFL Playoff Challenge and any postseason Fantasy football leagues.

McClure is also targeting a player who could provide Challenge-winning value in the playoffs. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.