NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Roster Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the 2019 Super Bowl with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. However, the winner won't be the only champions crowned on Super Bowl Sunday, as the NFL Playoff Challenge will also reach its conclusion. With two exceptional offenses playing and the total set at 56.5, oddsmakers are expecting plenty of scoring and that should provide plenty of options for your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. But that doesn't mean the decision-making process is easy. The bonus structure makes it so that anybody you had from the Rams or Patriots last week will remain in your lineups, but finding the right replacement for anybody you lost from the conference title games is tricky. That's why you'll want to check out the NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure before locking anything in.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he's locked in his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl and only sharing them at SportsLine.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Unlike Jared Goff, Brady is a known commodity in this setting and that limits the risk significantly. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance and in the previous eight games his numbers are pretty mind-boggling.

Brady is completing 65.8 percent of his passes on the game's biggest stage for 2,576 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. That's 322 yards per game despite the fact that he was simply a game manager when he made his first start in 2002 and threw for just 145 yards.

In his last two Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and then he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Against a Rams defense that ranked 25th against the pass in 2018, Brady is going to have another opportunity to put up gigantic numbers at Super Bowl LIII.

One of the keys to McClure's NFL Playoff Challenge strategy for the Super Bowl: Getting Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski into your lineups.

Gronkowski has been facing retirement questions all season because of his injury history and a lack of production during the regular season. However, when the game is on the line he's still one of the players that Brady trusts most and there's inherent value in that heading into a Super Bowl. Last week, Gronkowski received a season-high 11 targets from Brady in their win over the Chiefs. He caught six of those passes for 79 yards, and with the Rams platooning at tight end with Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee, Gronkowski is far and away the best option at the position for the 2019 Super Bowl.

In last year's Super Bowl, Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdown. Against a Rams defense that was gashed by George Kittle (nine catches for 149 yards and a score) and Jared Cook (nine catches for 180 yards) during the regular season, there's potential for a huge day for Gronkowski.

