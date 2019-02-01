NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Roster Tom Brady, Robert Woods in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

Two of the league's most potent offenses are set to battle in the 2019 Super Bowl, meaning there are plenty of playmakers to choose from when setting lineups for the final week of the NFL Playoff Challenge. Players who rostered Sony Michel or Brandin Cooks two weeks ago earned big-time value as both players put up impressive numbers. However, if you had players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Drew Brees or Alvin Kamara locked in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, you're going to need expert advice to help you find the best replacement value. Before finalizing your roster, first check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Unlike Jared Goff, Brady is a known commodity in this setting and that limits the risk significantly. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance and in the previous eight games his numbers are pretty mind-boggling.

Brady is completing 65.8 percent of his passes on the game's biggest stage for 2,576 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. That's 322 yards per game despite the fact that he was simply a game manager when he made his first start in 2002 and threw for just 145 yards.

In his last two Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and then he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Against a Rams defense that ranked 25th against the pass in 2018, Brady is going to have another opportunity to put up gigantic numbers at Super Bowl LIII.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes banking on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Woods hasn't recorded a touchdown in the postseason yet, which will make some players avoid him. But that's why there's big upside in adding him for the Super Bowl because of the quantity of targets he's been receiving recently.

Goff has looked his way 18 times and he's turned that into 12 receptions for 102 yards. In a game that oddsmakers are expecting to reach almost 60 points, there should be plenty of possessions and scoring opportunities for Woods, who plays almost every snap for Los Angeles. Confidently lock him in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and look for him to be a breakout star on football's biggest stage.

