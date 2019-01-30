NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Roster Tom Brady, Todd Gurley in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

The NFL Playoff Challenge will reach its conclusion with the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. With quadruple points in play and two high-powered offenses resulting in a pool full of Fantasy football stars, there is going to be wild movement in the standings by the time the game ends. Players like Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks are sure to be popular, while participants looking for some lineup variance could have interest in sleepers like Rex Burkhead and Josh Reynolds. Whether you have huge bonuses coming into the 2019 Super Bowl or you're starting fresh and looking to make up ground, you'll definitely want to see the NFL Playoff Challenge picks from Mike McClure before locking in your lineups.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Unlike Jared Goff, Brady is a known commodity in this setting and that limits the risk significantly. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance and in the previous eight games his numbers are pretty mind-boggling.

Brady is completing 65.8 percent of his passes on the game's biggest stage for 2,576 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. That's 322 yards per game despite the fact that he was simply a game manager when he made his first start in 2002 and threw for just 145 yards.

In his last two Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and then he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Against a Rams defense that ranked 25th against the pass in 2018, Brady is going to have another opportunity to put up gigantic numbers at Super Bowl LIII.

Part of McClure's NFL Playoff Challenge strategy includes rostering Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Sean McVay cited game flow as the reason for Gurley receiving only five touches during the Rams' NFC Championship Game win over the Saints. However, it's looked like the Rams have been trying to protect him after he missed the final two weeks of the season with a knee injury.

That's actually a good sign as we head into the Super Bowl 2019 because Gurley has now had an extra week to rehab. He's had four weeks of rest in the last six games and should be as healthy as possible to take on a big workload in Super Bowl 53.

The Patriots allowed 4.9 yards per carry in 2018, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. So look for the Rams' offensive line to bully the Patriots up front and continue to lean heavily on their ground game. With Gurley as the far more explosive player than Anderson in a game where the Rams are 2.5-point underdogs, expect the superstar running back to see plenty of touches and rack up plenty of points in the 2019 NFL Playoff Challenge.

