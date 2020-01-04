NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Alvin Kamara on Wild Card Weekend

The 2020 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, and Fantasy Football players who are looking to prolong their season are signing up for the NFL Playoff Challenge. The goal is to set a lineup with players who produce deep into the postseason, with a multiplier for each round they play. So do you take a flier on Wild Card Weekend players like Sony Michel or Russell Wilson who could make a deep run, or go with a proven stud on bye who can guarantee you earn 2X in the divisional round like Lamar Jackson or Davante Adams?

Don't lock in any NFL Playoff Challenge strategy before you see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine. They can help you create the best possible Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Playoffs.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action on Wild Card Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups around: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The versatile Kamara is hitting his stride once again at the perfect time, as he broke his nine-game scoreless streak in a big way in Week 16 and added two more touchdowns in Week 17.

Kamara finished the season with 171 carries for 797 yards, along with catching 81 passes (his third straight 81-catch year) for 533 yards and one score. Kamara did it in just 14 games, too, as nagging injuries limited him midseason. Kamara gets an enticing matchup on Wild Card Weekend against a Minnesota defense that allowed over 100 yards per game on the ground. That makes Kamara a must-roster for the NFL Playoff Challenge.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The fourth-year pro set an NFL record with 149 receptions this season and also led the league with 1,725 receiving yards. Thomas is one of the NFL's most precise route-runners and is as sure-handed as they come. With Drew Brees' accuracy, that's a recipe for disaster for opposing defenses. Thomas was targeted an average of 15.4 times per game this season and had at least eight receptions 13 times.

Thomas and the Saints will begin their postseason journey against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense ranks 15th against the pass and has allowed 18 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2019. Look for Thomas to put up big numbers in the NFC Wild Card game, helping the Saints to move on as 7.5-point favorites over the Vikings.

McClure is also targeting a player who could provide Challenge-winning value in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.