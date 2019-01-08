NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings, Picks: Start Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara in your divisional round pool

The divisional round means there are double points on the line in the NFL Playoff Challenge for any player you started last week. So if you rostered superstars like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott or Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the wild card round, you could be sitting pretty this week. However, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rams running back Todd Gurley will be popular plays this week after putting up huge numbers all season. So how should you play the multipliers and what's the optimal way to navigate a NFL divisional round schedule filled with brand-name players? Before locking in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, check out the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge picks and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on both FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he has locked in his 2019 NFL Playoff Challenge picks only at SportsLine.

One of the players in action this divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was an absolute stud for Dallas in its 24-22 victory over Seattle in the wild-card round. He carried the ball 26 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, while also catching four passes for an additional 32 yards. He's expected to be leaned on heavily against the Rams, who gave up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown to 49ers running back Alfred Morris in Week 17.

The former No. 4 overall pick has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his past nine games, and he has paired at least four receptions with a minimum of 75 yards rushing in each of his past eight games. That equates to a very high-scoring floor for Fantasy purposes. And if you rostered Elliott last week, you'll get double points in the Playoff Challenge in the divisional round.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The former third-round pick has been a dynamo for the Saints since he entered the league and he's now one of only two players (joining fellow second-year running back Christian McCaffrey) in NFL history with 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving in his first two seasons. That versatility is a big part of why he should be a staple of your postseason Fantasy football lineups for the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

The Saints had the luxury of keeping Kamara extremely fresh by using Mark Ingram down the stretch and sitting him entirely in Week 17. Now, Kamara is back in the lineup and gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Eagles.

Kamara had 108 yards and a touchdown despite sitting almost the entire fourth quarter in their first matchup, as the Saints went on to win in a rout 48-7 of Philadelphia. In a rematch that should be more competitive, expect Kamara to get touches from start to finish. The University of Tennessee product had six multi-touchdown games this season and eight outings with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers in the divisional round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge pool or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.