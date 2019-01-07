NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings, Picks: Start Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas in your divisional round pool

Before setting your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only at SportsLine.

One of the players in action this divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was an absolute stud for Dallas in its 24-22 victory over Seattle in the wild-card round. He carried the ball 26 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, while also catching four passes for an additional 32 yards. He's expected to be leaned on heavily against the Rams, who gave up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown to 49ers running back Alfred Morris in Week 17.

The former No. 4 overall pick has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his past nine games, and he has paired at least four receptions with a minimum of 75 yards rushing in each of his past eight games. That equates to a very high-scoring floor for Fantasy purposes. And if you rostered Elliott last week, you'll get double points in the Playoff Challenge in the divisional round.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise record in both receptions and receiving yards (1,405). He's expected to be targeted early and often against the Eagles, who he torched for 92 yards and a touchdown earlier this season.

New Orleans' offense is averaging over 38 points in its past four home games with Drew Brees under center. Plus the Saints are 5-0 in home playoff games, including 2-0 at home in the divisional round, in the Brees-Sean Payton era. And with the Saints being the No. 1 seed in the NFC and favored at home over the Eagles, he gets 60 minutes of football on the fast track of the Superdome.

