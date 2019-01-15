NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara in your NFC, AFC championship pool

It's the championship round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, and plenty of points are expected. The top four scoring offenses during the regular season are all in action, and the over-unders for both games are well above 50, even with the latest Kansas City weather forecast calling for bone-chilling temperatures. There are plenty of stars to choose from in postseason Fantasy games like the NFL Playoff Challenge this week. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff all finished in the top 10 in touchdowns during the regular season, while Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas, and Travis Kelce were in the top 10 in receiving yardage. But who should you target? And how should you react to Mother Nature's wrath? Before locking in any NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career.

For the conference championship round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is poised for a pivotal role in New Orleans' offensive game plan against the Rams, which is likely to be a shootout. The Rams and Saints combined for 80 points in their first meeting this season, with Kamara racking up 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also catching four passes for 34 yards and another score.

Kamara is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders. In fact, he is just one of two players in NFL history with 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving in his first two seasons (Christian McCaffrey is the other). Now, he gets a dream matchup against a Rams defense that gave up 5.1 yards per rush attempt during the regular season, which ranked dead last in the NFL.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas brought in 12-of-16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles last Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards (1,405) during the regular season.

Thomas is expected to be featured heavily again Sunday against the Rams, who he torched for 211 yards and a touchdown earlier this season. He is a high-ceiling option because he has a strong chance to put up insane numbers on the fast track of the Superdome.

