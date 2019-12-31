NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Michael Thomas on Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoffs are here, which means Fantasy football players have a fresh opportunity to build the perfect roster this postseason. The NFL Playoff Challenge begins on Wild Card Weekend and allows users to select an eight-man team for the entire postseason. You will earn a bonus multiplier every week a player is in your starting lineup. For example, if you roster Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has a bye this week, you will earn zero points for your team during the Wild Card Round. However, his points will be worth double in the Divisional Round.

One of the players in action on Wild Card Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups around: Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

After scoring just one rushing touchdown through the first 15 weeks of the season, Kamara has found the end zone four times over his last two games. Now, Kamara will look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup against a Vikings defense that was torched for 154 yards and two touchdowns by Green Bay's Aaron Jones in Week 16. The third-year running back has had at least 75 yards from scrimmage in five of his last seven outings and has recorded five receptions nine times this season to establish a very high floor.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas was a stud for Fantasy owners throughout the season. The fourth-year wide receiver set the single season mark for receptions in a season with 149 and finished with 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In addition, Thomas has recorded 10 receptions for 100-plus yards and a touchdown in four of his last six games. Plus, Thomas has played extremely well at the Superdome, having recorded 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns in eight home games this season.

