NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill in your NFC, AFC championship pool

Championship Sunday is critical for anyone who has been playing games like the NFL Playoff Challenge. If you have been loading up on skill players from the Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and Saints, there could be double, triple, or even quadruple points at stake depending on how long a player has been in your lineup. With an Over-Under of 56.5 in the NFC Championship Game and 55.5 in the AFC Championship, scoreboards should be lighting up. With such a small player pool, it's more important than ever to differentiate your lineup from the pack. And with the 2019 Super Bowl just one game away, you need to play the multipliers wisely. So before locking in any Playoff Challenge picks for the conference title round, be sure to check out the latest advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a professional daily Fantasy player.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on the major sites multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the conference championship round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

An arctic blast in the Kansas City forecast may not produce ideal conditions for the vertical passing game, but Hill is the type of player who can hurt defenses in a variety of ways. One of the fastest players in the NFL, Hill can take any short pass the distance, and is also a threat to take hand-offs, jet-sweeps, and reverses to the house. Plus, he returns punts, giving him yet another way to hit pay dirt.

These teams combined for over 80 points the first time they met this season, and Hill was a huge factor in that with a massive 7-142-3 line. Look for him to exploit the Patriots' 22nd-ranked secondary again and provide a week-winning return in the NFL Playoff Challenge.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas brought in 12-of-16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles last Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards (1,405) during the regular season.

Thomas is expected to be featured heavily again Sunday against the Rams, who he torched for 211 yards and a touchdown earlier this season. He is a high-ceiling option because he has a strong chance to put up insane numbers on the fast track of the Superdome.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers in the conference championship round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the NFC and AFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this week from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.