NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in 2019 Super Bowl pool

Part of the allure of the NFL Playoff Challenge is that it gives you a vested interest in every single week of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Now that we're down to the final week of the season, challenge participants are looking for any sign of what might happen at Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, and who will stand out individually. Those of you with bonus streaks alive are probably riding stars like Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks or Sony Michel. But if you're looking for a replacement, you might be interested in taking a flier on a lesser-owned player like Rex Burkhead or Josh Reynolds in hope of a surprise performance to make up ground.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Unlike Jared Goff, Brady is a known commodity in this setting and that limits the risk significantly. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance and in the previous eight games his numbers are pretty mind-boggling.

Brady is completing 65.8 percent of his passes on the game's biggest stage for 2,576 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. That's 322 yards per game despite the fact that he was simply a game manager when he made his first start in 2002 and threw for just 145 yards.

In his last two Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and then he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Against a Rams defense that ranked 25th against the pass in 2018, Brady is going to have another opportunity to put up gigantic numbers at Super Bowl LIII.

Part of McClure's NFL Playoff Challenge strategy includes banking on the consistency of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

The veteran wide receiver has had eight games where he's received double-digit targets since returning from suspension in Week 5 against the Colts, and he's had a minimum of six catches for 70 yards in each of those eight games. This postseason, the Patriots have made sure to get him heavily involved in the offense, with Tom Brady targeting Edelman 23 times for 16 receptions that have gone for 247 yards.

And in the last six weeks, Edelman has received double-digit targets in five of those games. During that span, he's had 42 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns. Get Edelman in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and expect his floor to be six catches for at least 70 yards with the potential for a touchdown with a ceiling that is extremely high given the trust he has from Brady.

A player could go off for big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.