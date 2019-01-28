NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Tom Brady, Julian Edelman in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

Fantasy football comes in many forms during the NFL postseason, but one of the most exciting ways to play during these playoffs has been the NFL Playoff Challenge. Defensive struggles during Wild Card Weekend gave way to more exciting offensive action during the divisional round and on Championship Sunday. Now, the Patriots and Rams bring two dominant offenses into Super Bowl 53 to create some high-scoring potential for NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. If you've been riding the Patriots and Rams this postseason, you have the luxury of getting 4x value on Super Bowl Sunday from studs like Sony Michel and Brandin Cooks. But if you're looking for replacements, you can still find sneaky value from players like Rex Burkhead and Josh Reynolds. However, before you set your lineups, be sure to check out the NFL Playoff Challenge picks from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots' signal caller completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 348 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship Game overtime win against the Chiefs.

Overall, it was an up-and-down year for Brady and the Patriots. He finished the regular season with a 97.7 quarterback rating, his lowest since 2014. However, the 41-year-old quarterback has been able to turn it on when it matters most.

In fact, Brady has thrown for over 340 yards in both playoff games and gets a favorable matchup on Super Bowl Sunday against the Rams, who've given up several week-winning stat lines to opposing quarterbacks, including Drew Brees' 25-346-4 performance in Week 9 and Patrick Mahomes' 33-478-6 line earlier this season.

Part of McClure's NFL Playoff Challenge strategy includes banking on the consistency of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

The veteran wide receiver has had eight games where he's received double-digit targets since returning from suspension in Week 5 against the Colts, and he's had a minimum of six catches for 70 yards in each of those eight games. This postseason, the Patriots have made sure to get him heavily involved in the offense, with Tom Brady targeting Edelman 23 times for 16 receptions that have gone for 247 yards.

And in the last six weeks, Edelman has received double-digit targets in five of those games. During that span, he's had 42 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns. Get Edelman in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and expect his floor to be six catches for at least 70 yards with the potential for a touchdown with a ceiling that is extremely high given the trust he has from Brady.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.