NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Start Tom Brady, Sony Michel in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

The NFL Playoff Challenge will reach its conclusion with the 2019 Super Bowl as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams from Atlanta. Having two high-scoring offenses stocked with extremely productive players gives you one more opportunity to rack up plenty of points and surge up the standings. Whether you've been riding a player from the start to earn to your 4x bonus or you're in need of replacements for Saints and Chiefs players you lost in the conference championships, stars like Todd Gurley and Rob Gronkowski have flashed upside and also shown they have a very low floor. Before you lock in any NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see who SportsLine's Mike McClure is rostering. He'll help you find the top players to target for the Super Bowl 2019.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he's locked in his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl and only sharing them at SportsLine.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots' signal caller completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 348 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship Game overtime win against the Chiefs.

Overall, it was an up-and-down year for Brady and the Patriots. He finished the regular season with a 97.7 quarterback rating, his lowest since 2014. However, the 41-year-old quarterback has been able to turn it on when it matters most.

In fact, Brady has thrown for over 340 yards in both playoff games and gets a favorable matchup on Super Bowl Sunday against the Rams, who've given up several week-winning stat lines to opposing quarterbacks, including Drew Brees' 25-346-4 performance in Week 9 and Patrick Mahomes' 33-478-6 line earlier this season.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Patriots running back Sony Michel.

The first-round pick out of Georgia had a strong rookie season with 931 yards rushing and six touchdowns in 13 games, but he's become the lifeblood of the Patriots' offense so far this postseason. In New England's wins over the Chargers and Chiefs, Michel received 53 carries and turned them into 242 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

During their current four-game win streak, the Patriots have committed to running the football, and Michel is the primary beneficiary. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry despite the fact that everybody knows he's getting the ball when he's in the game.

Michel has 85 carries during New England's four-game heater despite playing just 120 snaps. That's a carry nearly 71 percent of the time he's in the game. His ceiling is arguably one of the highest of any player in the 2019 Super Bowl.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.